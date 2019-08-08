Police say a 53-year-old man was killed Wednesday night while trying to cross South Marietta Parkway.
Trent Rhodes of Marietta was crossing the street near the Cobb Linc bus station just before 10:30 p.m. and entered the path of a 2011 Infiniti FX traveling westbound, according to Officer Jared Rakestraw, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department. Rakestraw said 56-year-old Suresh Sheregar of Suwanee, who was driving the vehicle, was unable to avoid Rhodes and struck him with the car.
Police say Rhodes was outside of a designated crosswalk at the time of the collision.
Rhodes was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Rakestraw said.
The Marietta Police Department is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Rakestraw at 770-794-5357.
