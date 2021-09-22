A pedestrian was killed Friday night when police say he "ran in front" of a vehicle on Powder Springs Street, just north of Chestnut Hill Road.
Marietta Police say the 46-year-old Hispanic man, whose name has not yet been publicly released, was attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk at the time of the crash around 9 p.m.
Police say the man "darted out into the roadway" in front of a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by 51-year-old Angela Forman of Marietta. Forman was not injured in the crash, but the pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The pedestrian has been identified, but police are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified, according to the police department's news release.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.
