A pedestrian was killed Friday night when police say he "ran in front" of a vehicle on Powder Springs Street, just north of Chestnut Hill Road.

Marietta Police say the 46-year-old Hispanic man, whose name has not yet been publicly released, was attempting to cross the street outside a crosswalk at the time of the crash around 9 p.m.

Police say the man "darted out into the roadway" in front of a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by 51-year-old Angela Forman of Marietta. Forman was not injured in the crash, but the pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The pedestrian has been identified, but police are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified, according to the police department's news release.

The crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.