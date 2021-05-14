A pedestrian was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a car on Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna, police say.

The collision occurred on Cooper Lake Road between King Springs and Mavell roads, according to a Facebook post by the Smyrna Police Department. 

The road was closed while officers cleared the area but was reopened later in the afternoon. Smyrna Police Sgt. Louis Defense said the Cobb County Police Department is investigating the case. Cobb Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.