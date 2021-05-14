A pedestrian was killed Friday afternoon after being struck by a car on Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna, police say.
The collision occurred on Cooper Lake Road between King Springs and Mavell roads, according to a Facebook post by the Smyrna Police Department.
The road was closed while officers cleared the area but was reopened later in the afternoon. Smyrna Police Sgt. Louis Defense said the Cobb County Police Department is investigating the case. Cobb Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
