A pedestrian was injured Friday while trying to cross Austell's Riverside Parkway, just north of I-20, according to Cobb police.
Austell's Marcus Washington, 39, was crossing Riverside in front of Parkview Apartments at 1:32 p.m. Friday, police said, adding that he was not using the crosswalk.
"The pedestrian stepped into the path of a white 2016 Ford E-350 panel truck" traveling in the right eastbound lane, police said. Washington was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating, and those with information are encouraged to call at 770-499-3987.
