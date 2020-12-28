A pedestrian was killed while crossing the street in Mableton Saturday, according to Cobb police.
Mableton's Elanden Park, 31, was crossing Mableton Parkway just north of Queensferry Drive outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2003 Lincoln Navigator.
Park was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he later died. The Lincoln's driver, 59-year-old Keith Phillips of Mableton, did not require medical attention.
The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the wreck. Anyone with information about the wreck is encouraged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
