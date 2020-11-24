A pedestrian was struck and killed while jaywalking near Labelle Elementary School, according to Cobb police.
The man's name has not been released while police attempt to notify next-of-kin.
North Carolina resident Mia M. Ledbetter, 27, was driving a gray 2013 Kia Optima east on Windy Hill Road, approaching its intersection with Olive Springs Road, last Thursday, police said.
Ledbetter had the light, according to police. The pedestrian attempted to cross Windy Hill Road west of the intersection, outside the crosswalk, when Ledbetter struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating, and those with information are encouraged to call investigators at at 770-499-3987.
