A pedestrian died after being hit by a car early Tuesday at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Acworth Summit Boulevard in Acworth, police say.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been publicly released pending next of kin notification, was on or near a crosswalk about 5:43 a.m. when they were struck by a silver Honda Odyssey driven by 46-year-old Acworth resident Jeremy Mills.
Police say they do not expect to file charges against Mills, as vehicular traffic had the right of way at the time of the collision.
The pedestrian was not easily visible due to the darkness at the time, police said.
Cobb and Acworth police are investigating the incident.
Officers say Mills remained on the scene after his car hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta where they were pronounced dead.
