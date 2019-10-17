A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car, causing the closure of all westbound lanes on Interstate 285 at Cobb Parkway on Thursday morning, police said.
The Cobb County Police Department has been updating the public through its social media accounts in relation to the incident, advising motorists to find an alternative commute.
“Avoid I-285 westbound over Highway 41. Roadway is shut down due to a fatal pedestrian collision,” a 5:30 a.m. post on the Cobb police department’s public Facebook page said.
Several public tweets from the department followed on its Twitter account, confirming all westbound lanes on I-285 were still closed at Cobb Parkway at 7 a.m.
“Please find an alternative route for your morning commute,” Cobb police asked motorists.
Please return for updates.
