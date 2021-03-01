A Pebblebrook High School teacher came under fire over the weekend after a class video surfaced on social media, showing her blaming Breonna Taylor for her death.
Susan McCoy, who teaches forensic science at the Mableton school, told her students Friday that Taylor had brought her death on herself by hanging out with the wrong people.
“I’m sorry she was killed, but you know, when you hang out with people with guns that shoot at cops, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire,” she said in the video, which has since received national attention on social media.
A student is heard asking who she is talking about. Earlier, Principal Dana Giles had been reading the school announcements and talked about “what’s her name, Breonna something,” McCoy said.
Other students can be heard trying to correct McCoy about details about Taylor’s death.
Taylor was a medical worker from Louisville who was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched raid last March.
Later, in a video published by TMZ, McCoy apologized for her statements, saying she had spoken out of ignorance.
“I want to apologize sincerely publicly for things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about. I'm just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful. I want my students to know I really truly, truly apologize and feel just heartsick over the distrust and the hurt that I caused when I made these comments," she said. "I should never have talked about something that I didn't understand and I truly, truly apologize and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday I can have that trust back with my students that I know that I lost."
Giles wrote in a letter to parents Saturday that McCoy’s statements will be measured against school district policies and state law.
“First, Pebblebrook is a community of diverse students and teachers who respect one another.
The diversity of thought, experiences, ethnicity, and race found on our campus make our community one of the best places to live and learn in our county. As the leader of our diverse community, it is my expectation that we show respect, empathy, and wisdom in our actions and with our words. That standard applies to every person who visits, learns, or teaches on the Pebblebrook campus,” part of the letter reads. “From the District, there is a consistent expectation that every staff member treats the people around them respectfully. I am confident this situation will be investigated, and any appropriate District policy will be applied. We will show empathy and support for each other, respectfully, as long as I am the Principal of Pebblebrook High School.”
Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for Cobb County School District, did not confirm McCoy’s status at the school.
“The District is aware of the allegations, is investigating, and will follow any relevant District policy. As a District, we expect every member of our staff to treat each other with respect and understanding,” Kiel said in an email.
