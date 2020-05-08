Editor’s note: This is the third story in a longstanding annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school. The recognition takes on new meaning with the loss of many senior activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jaylynn Taylor was 16 when, in 2018, she was diagnosed with lupus and end-stage kidney disease at the same time.
Lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes the body's immune system to attack healthy tissue, can cause symptoms including chronic pain and inflammation, swelling and damage to joints, skin or vital organs.
Taylor's diagnosis has also revealed she will need a kidney transplant, and the teen is currently awaiting a donor.
As terrifying as her diagnosis was, the graduating Pebblebrook High School senior's mother, Tracey Oliver, said she was quickly reassured it wouldn't keep her daughter from achieving her educational goals.
"When it happened, it was shocking. I couldn't tell you how I felt. I was just numb. ... But when she went into the hospital, the second day she was in there, she was concerned about her grades," Oliver said, adding that her daughter was born with a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed. "She was in ICU. She could barely get out of bed. But she was emailing and calling teachers because it was finals time."
"I hate being behind," Taylor chimed in.
Oliver said her daughter has always used school as a motivator and has been laser-focused on her education since she was young.
So it made sense that, after adjusting to the ways her life would have to change — learning how to handle daily dialysis, managing the chronic pain caused by her autoimmune disease and understanding how her condition would affect her social life — Taylor jumped right back into her education.
The 17-year-old participated in Pebblebrook's BETA Club, Medical Club and Debate Team, she was a member of the National Honor Society, took multiple honors and advanced placement courses and is expected to graduate with a 3.93 GPA. Taylor said she's headed to Mercer University in Macon to major in biology, and plans to become a medical researcher.
The ideal scenario, she said, would be for her to end up as the academic who cures lupus.
"We can hope," Taylor said, with a smile.
Dawn Whipple, who taught Taylor in her senior AP literature course, and coaches Pebblebrook's Debate Team, said the tenacity she shows is rare among teenagers.
Whipple called her student "unstoppable and committed," and said she's not just interested in receiving high marks, but truly learning and understanding the content.
"That is something to be admired," she said, adding that her perseverance in spite of her medical challenges further illustrates that determination. "She just won't quit. She's a champion, and she's already won, just by her nature and who she is as a person. She does not allow challenges and adversity to stop her from achieving her goals and what she wants in life."
Taylor has undergone multiple surgeries in her final years of high school and missed many school days to make frequent doctors visits or because, on some days, she was too exhausted to make it through a full school day in person. However, Taylor says her education has kept her focused.
"It's always been a top priority of mine to get an education and be successful," Taylor said. "When I got sick, I wanted it more. The fact that it was so much more challenging with everything going on, I didn't want that to stop me. ... And I don't even look at it as, 'Oh, I'm going through all this and I still did everything.' I felt like it was just normal."
Taylor said her diagnosis has also taught her to appreciate small things in her life. She said before she knew about her illnesses, she tended to think negatively.
"This disease gave me a new perspective on life," she said. "Me being able to get up out of the bed — a win. Me being able to do a whole day of school — a win. Me being able to do dialysis and wake up feeling good — a win. I have to take my wins where I can get them and that's also where the positive attitude comes from. I just choose to be positive now, because, you know, why be negative?"
Along with her own tenacity, Taylor and her mother credit Pebblebrook High School and its staff for their flexibility and support. And finally, they say, "None of this would have been possible without our faith in God."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.