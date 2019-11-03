MARIETTA — Pebblebrook High School parents and volunteers from its performing arts magnet school are calling on the Cobb school board to create a stand-alone performing arts school in the district.
Stacy Remaley, president of the school’s Performing Arts Patrons Association and mother of two Pebblebrook students, said the high school’s performing arts magnet school needs to expand its offerings but doesn’t have the space at Pebblebrook.
The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts, located on Pebblebrook’s campus, was established in the mid-1980s as the first magnet program introduced in the Cobb County School District.
The program’s enrollment has grown from fewer than 100 in its first year to more than 350 in 2019, according to Nan Kiel, a district spokesperson.
Remaley, who also serves on the Pebblebrook High School Council, said a new performing arts high school would provide the space needed to offer additional courses that round out a student’s performing arts education — courses like commercial music, film and television. She said the school offers dance, theater, technical theater and vocal courses.
“A performing arts high school will allow for the physical space to expand both content and enrollment. It will enable CCCEPA to serve Cobb County’s creative and talented students more comprehensively, and it will be a beacon highlighting Cobb County and the school district across the country and here in our own Atlanta and Georgia backyard, which is a growing hub for the performance industry,” Remaley said at a recent school board meeting.
Remaley told the MDJ the proposed school would offer the same basic curriculum as other schools in the district, but would emphasize the performing arts.
Llilian Herrera, a trained performer and parent of a Pebblebrook freshman, called the program and staff at CCCEPA “amazing,” saying the proof lies in the fact that graduates of the magnet can be found performing on Broadway and in opera houses all over the world.
But, she said, the industry is highly competitive, and a standalone facility will produce students who can better compete.
“I myself have made my living as a performing artist,” Herrera said, addressing the school board. “I know what it takes to get into one of these schools and what it takes to make a living as a performing artist. ... Our kids are competing against the entire country for coveted spots at performing arts programs at universities where the acceptance rates are 6%-19%. That is the same as Harvard University or Yale.”
She also said the new school should be placed in a central location, so it’s accessible to all students in Cobb County.
Board member David Morgan represents the school board post including Pebblebrook High School. Morgan said while he supports the concept of a new performing arts school, creating the infrastructure takes more than a concept.
“I’m always a fan of customizing education to meet the needs of our students. But we have to think about cost,” he said.
Availability of land is another issue, Morgan said. Available real estate is also what the district has said is holding up the construction of a new middle school in Smyrna.
“That’s just one of the boxes that would have to be checked for that to be able to go forward,” Morgan said, referring to construction of a new performing arts school.
He added that he would be open to meeting with proponents of the new school to talk more specifically about what it would take to make it a reality.
Tre Hutchins, an alumnus of the magnet program who plans to run for school board, said he studied under Earl Reese, who the school’s theater is named for, when he arrived in 1989. Hutchins, who will challenge Morgan in November 2020 should Morgan seek reelection, said he also supports the creation of a new performing arts school, saying it’s an opportunity for the district to make a statement and to do something unique in the state.
