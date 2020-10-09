Pebblebrook High School debuted a new athletic fieldhouse this week, one of many projects in the works on campus.
Dozens of Pebblebrook students, staff and community members gathered at their school in Mableton for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new fieldhouse — a facility that features new locker rooms for football and other sports.
Cobb school board Chairman Brad Wheeler, who coached multiple sports at Pebblebrook for 17 years, said he was elated the community could unveil the new facility.
“That’s a great thing for the school, community, athletes, physical education classes, for everybody,” he said. “It’s great to see Pebblebrook getting quality facilities.”
The board approved the $1.6 million project at a Jan. 16 meeting, and the special sales tax for education, Ed-SPLOST V, funded the new fieldhouse.
Wheeler said Pebblebrook was always something of a “little brother” in the county when he coached basketball, football, cross country and other sports there from 1984 until 2001. He described the school as a tightly knit community.
“It’s a special place, the ‘Brook,” Wheeler said. “There’s a lot of alumni that are still there that care deeply about their school and community.”
One of those graduates, Tre’ Hutchins, attended Thursday night’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Hutchins, who graduated in 1994, said about 50 people looked on as Principal Dana Giles and Head Football Coach Leroy Hood addressed the crowd.
“It‘s exciting because we are seeing our SPLOST dollars at work,” Hutchins said. “Even with COVID here, we still see progress in regards to the capital projects that are slated for Pebblebrook.”
Hutchins said the school also debuted new football uniforms, showing off gold, red, gray, white and blue jerseys. The new facility and other amenities, he said, are part of changing the narrative about Pebblebrook.
“There’s a misconception county-wide that the southern portion of the county is less desirable than any other parts of the county, so to actually have some of these projects start that will create community development and excitement in our community… is exciting.”
Many sports, not just football, will use the new 5,863-square-foot fieldhouse, and some new equipment for the facility is still on the way, Hutchins said.
At the January board meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said other projects at Pebblebrook include a new theater, new gym and additional classrooms.
“It will look like one campus versus a lot of different buildings all over the place,” Hutchins said. “We’re just excited to see the work happening.”
According to Hutchins, these projects will create a campus where students love to learn and educators love to teach.
