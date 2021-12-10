Pebblebrook High School "is probably at a breaking point, or has been at a breaking point," according to Cobb school board member Leroy "Tré" Hutchins. Nearby South Cobb High School, meanwhile, is "grossly under capacity."
That imbalance needs to be fixed, Hutchins said. To that end, he suggested Thursday the district consider moving some students from the former to the latter.
"That could be done a number of different ways: a full redistricting for Pebblebrook and South Cobb High School," he said. "Or we can bus kids into South Cobb High School and have space set aside for them to learn."
Hutchins suggested the changes could be implemented as early as the 2022-23 school year.
"It would be critical that we start some of this conversation now, because it would involve a community response to what redistricting looks like and who’s going to go to what school next year and how that process works," he said.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, however, said that might be too ambitious.
"If you are looking for next year," he told Hutchins, "I don’t know if we can get the total ... of what you want to accomplish done by that timeframe."
Part of the urgency, Hutchins said, comes from growth patterns in his part of the school district as well as recent land use decisions made by the county's governing board.
In the past year, the Cobb Board of Commissioners has approved about 1,300 units of multifamily housing and about 1,600 single-family houses in the area that feeds into South Cobb and Pebblebrook high schools, he said.
An education sales tax project that will add capacity to Pebblebrook probably won't be completed for another two years, Hutchins added.
In the Powder Springs area, Compton and Hendricks elementary schools are under capacity and a Powder Springs Elementary is at capacity.
Hutchins suggested making changes there as well "so that we do not get into a situation much like we have at Pebblebrook, where we have a majority of schools over capacity and some under capacity, and that school that’s over capacity continues to grow without a plan to make sure that we’re evenly distributing students."
Capacity and overcrowding issues aside, Hutchins suggested changes that can improve education at Pebblebrook.
From Pebblebrook down to the elementary schools that feed into it, there is a focus on STEM education, short for science, technology, engineering and math. But there's a gap: Lindley Sixth Grade Academy does not house a STEM Academy, as do schools above and below it.
"So there's a break in that theme of STEM from elementary to middle school, because all the schools are not doing it," Hutchins explained.
He suggested turning both Lindley Sixth Grade Academy and Lindley Middle School, which serves students in grades seven and eight, into "traditional" middle schools, each of which would educate students in grades six through eight. In this scenario, Lindley Sixth Grade Academy could develop its own STEM Academy. (Lindley Middle already has such an academy.) Adding grades seven and eight to Lindley Sixth could also alleviate overcrowding at Lindley Middle, he added.
Ragsdale tasked a pair of district employees, one of whom analyzes demographics in the district, to work with Hutchins and board member Dr. Jaha Howard, whose Post 2 area includes the Lindley schools, on potential solutions.
The process, Ragsdale stressed, was not district-wide, and would require any potential solutions to come before the full board for approval.
