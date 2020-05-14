The Cobb school board on Thursday unanimously approved a construction contract for the estimated $40 million Pearson Middle School, a long-awaited project that is expected to relieve overcrowding in area schools.
The school's construction is slated to be complete in June 2021.
Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard told the MDJ the Smyrna community is excited about the school's construction, which he said will relieve overcrowding at Campbell and Griffin middle schools. At present, the two schools are more than 300 students over capacity. Howard said about 400 students will be rerouted from both schools.
To make way for the middle school’s construction, the board approved a $215,000 demolition contract with Evergreen Construction to tear down Cobb Horizon High School, an alternative school.
Pearson Middle is to be built on that site, at 1560 Joyner Avenue off South Cobb Drive, less than a third of a mile southeast of its intersection with Austell Road. District officials say Pearson will be built with room to expand, if need be.
District officials also say the alternative school will be vacated over the next two weeks, after which point demolition work can begin.
Cobb Horizon High School will be moving into an improved 90,677-square-foot office building on a 6.1-acre tract at 1765 The Exchange, Atlanta, about a mile and a half north of Truist Park. The $5.9 million property and building purchase necessary for that move was approved in March.
The new Cobb Horizon High School is expected to welcome students in August.
After an executive session, the board also approved the $259,000 purchase of 3.71 acres at 1999 Powder Springs Road, adjacent to Smitha Middle School, in Marietta.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the land will be used to add parking at the middle school and to expand space for student pickup and dropoff.
In other business, the school board approved a $1 million contract with Waters Mechanical, Inc. for the first phase of HVAC upgrades at Addison Elementary School. Work is expected to be complete in July 2020.
