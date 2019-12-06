EAST COBB — Dec. 7, 1941, was the day 99-year-old east Cobb resident Harry Kone decided he’d become a United States Marine.
Kone, at the time a 21-year-old college student helping to create children’s television programming at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said he was in class when he heard the news of the Japanese surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
The Baltimore native said he and the other residents of his boarding house huddled around the radio to listen to the news as the events unfolded.
“We all got together and couldn’t believe it — talked about, ‘We can’t believe it. What do you know? Do you know where Pearl Harbor is?,’” he said, pointing out that World War II began two years before the attack that brought the U.S. into the conflict. “It was shocking. Like anybody else, we couldn’t believe that the Japanese would do anything like that. ... I waited a little while, and then I went back to Baltimore, and I enlisted in the Marine Corps from Baltimore.”
Kone said in 1942, he deployed to serve as a machine gunner in the Pacific theater. His service took him to places like American Samoa and Guadalcanal, where he and his comrades in the Pacific faced a fierce enemy in harsh jungle conditions.
Kone, a Purple Heart recipient, recalled mucky jungle terrain thick with foliage and mosquitoes.
“We were always either hot with sweat or hot with water coming down, and we just lived in mud,” he said. “The jungle was so thick that, unless you had a compass when you went into it, you were gonna get lost within five minutes.”
The WWII veteran said the blood-sucking insects were so numerous and persistent that he’d befriended some kind of amphibian, the variety of which he said escaped him.
“They were like little frogs. Just little things, but they loved mosquitoes,” he said.
He lamented the night he’d accidentally squashed the critter that he’d come to love as he slept in only his shorts under a mosquito net.
“I was sleeping very nicely, and all of a sudden, I feel something running across my chest and I —” Kone stopped to mimic the sound his hand had made coming down on the tiny smooth-skinned mosquito-muncher. “And then I looked at it, and here it is, my best friend looking at me, and he’s dead. And I’m starting to cry.”
Kone laughed and said he believed he’d named the late gnat-nosher Jerome.
“I lift up my net and drop him on the ground, and in the morning, he’s still there, dead of course, and I dig a little hole, bury him (and) make a little sign with a cross,” he chuckled.
His face turning more somber, Kone later relived a moment of his service that he said may explain how he survived the war.
One night, as he and his squad of about eight men sat drinking coffee and chatting by a low fire about what would happen the next day, Kone said they were notified of an incoming air raid and began making their way back to their dugouts, where they could take shelter.
“We knew it was going to be horrible,” he said.
The next morning, when roll was called, some names were missing, Kone said.
“They were killed in the bombing,” he said. “And right away, in my mind, something happened. It said, ‘Never worry about tomorrow, because you made it today.’ From then on, I never decided what to do about tomorrow. I made a plan, but I would never worry about it, and I guess that’s why I’m still here.”
Kone said from that day on, he never relied on his plans for “tomorrow.” Even when he was injured by enemy aircraft fire while attempting to transport supplies from a naval ship to his comrades on land, he never worried about tomorrow, because “I’m alive today.”
It was the leg injuries from the enemy aircraft fire that eventually led to his medical discharge in August of 1945. Kone married his late wife of 65 years, Marjorie, the following month. He and Marjorie moved to Cobb County about 20 years ago after other members of his family had already moved to the area.
When he’s asked to reflect on his service and what he thought about during combat, Kone says he didn’t think. He let his training take over, and he did what he could to stay alive moment-by-moment to make it until tomorrow.
That’s what those who served and died at Pearl Harbor did, too, he said. They reacted to the situation and did what they could to survive and try to ensure the survival of their brothers in arms.
But Kone added there is one major difference: those who were wounded or killed at Pearl Harbor never saw it coming.
“You were just trapped. Like those poor guys in the submarines or the battleships that got blown up,” he said.
Reflecting on whether his service — and his motto of living for today — was a dedication to the men and women who died in the Japanese surprise attacks 78 years ago, Kone had no second thoughts.
“Absolutely,” he said.
Kone’s daughter, Sue Lind, who lives with her father, says commemorative days like Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day are special for her. She said on the 78th anniversary of the day her father decided to enlist into the armed services, she’s just happy to still have him around.
Lind added that she knows Dec. 7 isn’t just a special day for her and her father but for so many other families whose relatives decided to take up arms following the Japanese attacks.
“To me, that is one of the most admirable and inspiring things that anyone could do,” she said, adding that her father enlisted not knowing when or if he’d return.
Lind said it’s imperative that events such as the Pearl Harbor attacks, as well as the brave response of those who served in their wake, are remembered. She said had people like her father and the millions of other WWII veterans hadn’t jumped into action, “we’d be speaking another language.”
“I think if we don’t observe (the day), we’ll forget,” Lind said. “And it’s one of those things that we always need to keep in our memories and our minds and thank those who did serve.”
