Everyone loves a party, especially a pet party! On Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Star 94.1’s Woofstock Smyrna with live performance by Echosmith will take place in the Smyrna Market Village. Go, dog, GO!
Dogs, cats, birds, ferrets and pets of all kinds (and humans) are welcome, but all animals must be on a leash.
“Woofstock is one of the largest pet parties and pet adoption events in the Southeast and it features a variety of activities for the whole family (including all family pets) to enjoy,” said Eugene Brooks, director of live events for Entercom Atlanta.
Entertainment during Woofstock will include live music, dog contests, a kids area with inflatables, pet adoptions/vendors, food trucks and ice cold beverages. This event will also showcase arts and crafts products, ceramics, digital art, jewelry, wood and furniture and much more.
More than 50 nonprofit and rescue groups will be on paw to participate. “This event is a great opportunity as we provide opportunities for pet adoptions and we work with many reputable rescue agencies to provide quality pet adoption choices for individuals and families,” Brooks said.
Woofstock is for everyone, even those without pets. “(Woofstock) is a family event that young and old can take part in and enjoy. We offer a great way to celebrate with the Smyrna community and all it has to offer,” Brooks said.
Forty thousand or more people are expected to attend Atlanta’s largest pet party in the park. “This event is unique in that we have a party for pets and the family is an added bonus,” Brooks said, with a laugh.
Echosmith will perform live on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. Admission to the festival will be free.
Smyrna Market Village is at 200 Village Green Circle, SE, Smyrna 30080. To learn more, visit woofstockatl.com or contact Eugene Brooks at Eugene.Brooks@entercom.com.
