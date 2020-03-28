Two local restaurants — The Poké Company in Marietta and Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery in Kennesaw — recently handed out meals to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, The Poké Company sent 80 bowls of food to the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to owner Antoinette Croyder.
"Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we are temporarily closed. Instead of throwing away the fresh food we serve, we decided to give back to the medical staff and the community that has supported our restaurant in the past 2 months since we have opened," Croyder wrote in an email. "This effort was coordinated by our landlord, Michael Sunshine with BAMM Real Estate who wanted to throw a much needed lunch and cheer session for the Doctors and nurses of the ER."
Croyder said neighboring restaurant McAlister's Deli donated to the effort as well.
A similar effort took place Saturday morning when Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery partnered with Kennesaw-based All Roof Solutions, which picked up the tab for first responders and health care employees who ordered breakfast to-go.
Bart Black, co-owner of the roofing company, said since their marketing employees cannot go see people, they are soliciting other businesses to sponsor free meals for first responders and health care employees while boosting the sales at restaurants that remain open.
"(We're) trying to keep these restaurants in business -- that's the goal -- and do a little something for these health care workers that are sacrificing so much for us right now," Black said.
The company hopes to post a schedule of those promotions on their website soon, Blacksaid.
Honeysuckle owner Lori Phillips, who said the restaurant remains open for takeout and curbside delivery, said one customer, Shanda Thompson, opted to bring breakfast directly to the ER at Northside Hospital, where she said several people are too busy to stop to eat.
"A friend of mine ... is a labor and delivery nurse at Northside and heard from her friend in the ER that workers are working so much they often don't have time to eat," Phillips wrote in a text message. "She wanted to help a local business, so she did a (GoFundMe) and raised $700 to buy breakfast from us (Saturday) and will take that to the ER for the workers there.
Phillips added, "I thought that was a very cool idea too."
