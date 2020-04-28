Several Cobb pastors urged the county’s governing board Tuesday to approve a proposal that would make $1 million available to county nonprofits for the purchase of food as unemployment soars amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus.
Their pleas came Tuesday afternoon at the Board of Commissioners’ first non-emergency meeting since March 10. Scheduled meetings of the Board in March and April were canceled after Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency March 24.
Boyce removed the proposal regarding nonprofits from Tuesday’s meeting because the county’s legal team had yet to draft a document detailing its execution. But the chairman said he would call a special meeting of the board as soon as the document was ready, something he expects to happen “in the very near future.”
Requests of county food pantries have spiked in recent weeks, Cobb Community Foundation head Shari Martin told the board at an agenda work session Monday. But not all of the commissioners were convinced.
Martin’s narrative was challenged by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, who questioned the alleged surge in people seeking nonprofits’ help and the lack of vetting by nonprofits of people who do accept their food — a situation ripe for abuse, she suggested Monday.
“You can’t guarantee those 298 people weren’t at the school picking up meals either,” Gambrill said during an exchange with Boyce on Monday, in which Boyce said he saw the need when he loaded 298 cars with food at Powder Springs nonprofit Reflections of Trinity over the weekend.
“To me, (the issue) is the distribution, because there’s many areas that have the food but don’t have people coming to take it,” she said Monday.
The pastors who spoke at the board’s meeting Tuesday pushed back against Gambrill’s line of questioning.
The Rev. Roger Vest, the pastor at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, said he has, like the other pastors, seen a surge in people asking for food.
“I’m seeing people we’ve never served before,” he said. “We’re seeing people coming for food who have no idea how to ask for food, because they’ve never had to do it before.”
If there are concerns about fraud, he said, the county should invest money in the nonprofits and allow them to hire case managers to make it possible to vet the hundreds of people who have been seeking assistance.
John Hull, the lead pastor at Marietta’s Eastside Church, said demand for food the church has been distributing to people in need has increased dramatically.
The church would typically hand out 100 boxes of food per month, he said, something it has done for the past two years. It is now handing out 500 boxes per week, he said.
Sharon Mason, the president of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, also spoke in support of the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting. And Melanie Kagan of the Center for Family Resources asked the board to look beyond providing just food and consider rental assistance for needy families who might be facing evictions at the end of a state-imposed moratorium in mid-May.
In other business, the board approved its revised Emergency Limited Operational Services and Closure policy, which also drew Gambrill’s criticism during Monday’s agenda work session.
About a week before Boyce declared a state of emergency March 24, the county entered into a phase of “limited operational services,” in which most buildings closed and only essential employees were to report to their usual place of work.
The move was meant to limit potential spread of the coronavirus among county employees.
County employees who had to report to work in-person, whether because they were deemed essential or because the county had yet to set up infrastructure enabling thousands of people to work remotely at the same time, received a form of hazard pay: They accrued vacation time at 1.5 times their normal rate.
The cost of the county’s plan was greater than expected, officials said Monday, and was scrapped on April 4 after only two weeks.
According to Gambrill, if the county had allowed the policy to continue for an entire quarter, it would have cost about $24 million dollars.
The provision was approved as part of the board’s consent agenda with only Gambrill opposed.
Commissioners also approved the hiring of Holland & Knight for $11,250 per month. The firm will help the county figure out how to spend $132 million in federal aid it received Friday and how to tap any federal assistance related to the coronavirus that Congress approves in the coming weeks and months.
”There’s money coming down the chute here faster than we can properly process it, and that’s why we hired Holland & Knight,” Boyce said Monday.
The contract with Holland & Knight will end Sept. 30.
