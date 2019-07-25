Cobb County police have publicly identified a passenger killed in a head-on collision on Mableton Parkway in south Cobb on Tuesday night.
He was 17-year-old Deangelo Lovett of Austell, police said Thursday morning after notifying his next of kin.
Officers have not released the name of the driver involved, saying only that he is a 16-year-old.
Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said the driver’s details will remain under wraps because he is a juvenile.
He was taken to Grady Hospital in a critical condition following the fatal collision.
“The only time we would update a medical condition in a situation like this is if it was upgraded to a fatality,” Melton told the MDJ on Thursday, in response to a question about whether the driver’s condition remained critical.
Cobb police say they chased a black 2014 Nissan Altima being driven by the 16-year-old near Shenandoah Trail in Austell just after 9 p.m. July 23 after the car had been reported stolen.
The Nissan fled southbound on Mableton Parkway and police abandoned the pursuit because it was deemed too dangerous, officers say.
Shortly after, at 9:37 p.m., the Nissan crossed over into the northbound lanes of Mableton Parkway to pass another southbound vehicle, and collided head-on with a gray Lexus being driven northbound by 31-year-old Austell resident Jimmy Quadri, a Cobb police news release stated Wednesday morning.
“A third vehicle, a black 2013 Infiniti, then collided with the Nissan,” the release stated.
Lovett was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Hunnicut Road SE.
Quadri, the Lexus driver, was transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Infiniti, 36-year-old Douglasville resident Fabian Johnson, did not require medical attention at the scene, police say.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
