A person is dead and a teenager is in a critical condition following a police pursuit in south Cobb Tuesday night, officers say.
Cobb police say they chased a black 2014 Nissan Altima being driven by a 16-year-old near Shenandoah Trail in Austell just after 9 p.m. after it had been reported stolen.
The Nissan fled southbound on Mableton Parkway and police abandoned the pursuit because it was deemed too dangerous, officers say.
Shortly after, at 9:37 p.m., the Nissan crossed over into the northbound lanes of Mableton Parkway to pass another southbound vehicle, and collided head-on with a northbound grey Lexus being driven by 31-year-old Austell resident Jimmy Quadri, a Cobb police press release stated Wednesday morning.
“A third vehicle, a black 2013 Infiniti, then collided with the Nissan,” the release stated.
The 16-year-old driver of the Nissan was transported to Grady Hospital in a critical condition.
A passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Hunnicut Road SE.
Police are withholding the victim's name and other identifying details pending notification of kin.
Other news media are reporting the deceased passenger was also a teenager.
Quadri, the Lexus driver, was transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Infiniti, 36-year-old Douglasville resident Fabian Johnson, did not require medical attention at the scene, police say.
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
Return for updates.
