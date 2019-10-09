The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging drivers who use I-285 this weekend to plan for delays or find alternate travel routes.
Portions of I-285 will close this weekend for scheduled maintenance projects. Single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, and double-lane closures will begin an hour later along the following portions of I-285:
♦ Southbound between Paces Ferry Road and Bolton Road, and
♦ Southbound between Campbellton Road and Old National Highway.
There will also be “rolling” lane closures throughout the project area for hydro-blasting. As crews complete work in one area, the closures will move to the next location.
The lanes will reopen at 5:00 a.m. Monday.
According to a DOT press release, the project will rehabilitate about 17 miles of concrete on I-285.
“Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance,” the release continues. Drivers can call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
