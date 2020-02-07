A chance of snow and slick roads early Saturday has led Cobb County to issue a winter weather advisory, in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, less than an inch of snow is expected across the metro region. But some spots might see as much as 3 inches, and bridges and overpasses will likely become slick in the cold weather, which will drop to the mid-30s in the early morning.
The cold front comes in the wake of a storm that dumped a month’s worth of rain on the county in a mere 24 hours.
Parts of Cobb remained off limits Friday afternoon.
Noonday Park and the fields at Fullers Park “still have flooding issues” and remain closed, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, the county said at least two roads and four parks had closed because of flooding: Dickson Road in Marietta and Keheley Road at Eula Drive in east Cobb, about 7 miles apart, as well as Noonday Creek Park, Tramore Park, Powder Springs Park and East Cobb Park.
Keheley Road was still closed as of Friday afternoon.
“Cobb PARKS crews are clearing storm damage and debris from East Cobb Park, Powder Springs Park, and several others,” it reads. “Some fields in other parks may be closed until damage is cleared and the water recedes.”
Between three and four inches of rain fell on Cobb during a 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Lusk. He said the average rainfall for the metro Atlanta area at this time of year is 4.3 inches.
Lusk said the organization had received reports of flooding all over the metro area, as well as throughout north and central Georgia.
