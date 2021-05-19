MARIETTA — A cordial town hall on Georgia’s elections laws turned contentious Tuesday night after Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid warned hecklers that law enforcement would maintain order if they continued attempting to shout over her.
The event, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, was billed as an opportunity to recap the 2020 elections; review SB 202, Georgia’s recently-passed and much-discussed elections bill; and answer audience questions about the elections system.
The first hour and 45 minutes went largely without incident, as Janine Eveler, Cobb’s elections director, explained the abrupt shift in voting patterns the pandemic caused and the myriad changes her office would have to implement in light of the new law.
About four out of five Cobb residents who voted in 2020 submitted an absentee ballot or voted early in-person in the Nov. 3 election, Eveler said, making actual Election Day voting “almost an afterthought.” Consequently, the cost rose too, from just over $1 million in 2012 to almost $3 million in 2020.
Eveler also noted the sharp rise in voter registration that began in 2016, when then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, working with other state officials, implemented automatic voter registration for people applying for driver’s licenses. Between 2008 and 2016, the number of registered voters in Cobb increased 22.5%, Eveler said. Between 2016 and 2021, it increased 30%.
Eveler’s synopsis of the 92-page SB 202 lasted 45 minutes, and touched on provisions allowing the state Board of Elections to suspend local elections boards for gross underperformance; tightening of absentee voting rules; banning the third-party distribution of food and water within 150 feet of a poll; restricting the use of ballot drop boxes; and more.
‘THEY’RE USELESS AT THIS POINT’
Local elections departments were granted emergency permission to install ballot drop boxes in 2020. The measure would make voting easier and limit the spread of the coronavirus, officials said. Democrats insisted the drop boxes become a permanent fixture of Georgia elections, and were enraged when Republicans attempted to ban the use of the boxes by local elections departments.
Ultimately, SB 202 made drop boxes mandatory. But counties must install those drop boxes inside early voting centers, and the drop boxes can only be available during those centers’ days and hours of operation, rather than 24/7. In Cobb, the change will ultimately reduce the number of ballot drop boxes from 16 in the 2020 general election to 5 in subsequent countywide elections.
“To be quite honest, they are useless at this point,” Eveler said of the drop boxes. “Maybe not everyone knew, but you could always hand-deliver your absentee ballot to an advance voting location and give it to the poll manager.”
Republican politicians have said the law would make it “easy to vote and hard to cheat” in Georgia. Democrats insist nothing could be further from the truth and have dubbed the law “Jim Crow 2.0.”
Mirroring state politicians, members of Tuesday’s audience were sharply divided. Many applauded when Eveler mentioned provisions in the bill supported by Republican politicians, such as new voter ID requirements and the neutering of drop boxes.
Others, however, applauded when Eveler suggested a run-around to the legislature’s attempt to limit drop-box use:
“What we’re going to is, at … about 8 different libraries dispersed around the county, we’re going to set up a team of two people with a computer to receive absentee ballots and check them in right then,” she said before she was interrupted by cheers from the crowd.
‘MONEY, MONEY, MONEY’
As Eveler detailed the changes — and as some applauded those changes — Cupid said she saw the need for more poll workers and better-trained poll workers. Or, in other words, “money, money, money.”
“Some of our elections poll workers are making less than $10 an hour,” she said. “It was unreasonable for us to expect them to be ready and willing, to make sure that your right is being provided for you to vote."
Cupid noted that major fast-food chains were raising their minimum wage to $15 per hour, making elections work "look less and less attractive.”
“So again, just to do what we’ve done in the past, we were already looking at an increase in our budget,” she continued. “To make sure that we are adhering to this new law that I keep hearing people clap for” would require even more money, she said.
On Wednesday, Cobb GOP Chairwoman Salleigh Grubbs, who attended the town hall, took issue with Cupid’s framing of the situation, saying the high cost of the 2020 elections was likely a function of pandemic-induced changes that will no longer apply in future elections.
“She's basically saying, ‘if you want a fair election, then you're going to have to pay for it,’” Grubbs said. “Her attitude should be one of: ‘look, we all deserve fair elections and we're going to make this work.’ She can have a can-do attitude, but already she's out of the gate with the us-versus-them mentality.”
’STOP ASKING SOFTBALLS’
During a question-and-answer session at the town hall, county staff gathered index cards from the audience members who had questions about the elections system. As Cupid reviewed those index cards, she noted that some were “mostly commentary, which I will refrain from reading unless you’re just here to be … entertained. I think most of us are here to be educated.”
With about 15 minutes left in the two-hour town hall, some attendees began shouting for Cupid and Eveler to address “tough” questions.
“Stop asking softballs,” one woman shouted.
“We are not really here to entertain the controversy of opinion that has been out regarding the law. That has been played out in several forums,” Cupid responded. “For those who want to cause controversy and disrupt this meeting, we have people from law enforcement who can help you understand that that’s not what this forum is.”
Indignant, some in the crowd stood up and left the town hall, shouting as they shuffled out of the theater.
“No one has been put out,” Cupid noted for people watching the town hall live online. “Those who left have chosen to do so on their own.”
Grubbs was among the attendees who walked out, she confirmed Wednesday.
“It was heavy-handed and it was threatening, and I think she was completely out of line,” Grubbs said. “And so that's what prompted me to walk out.”
Speaking after the meeting had ended, Anthony Simonski, a Cobb resident and self-described conservative who lives near Allatoona High School, said those who shouted over Cupid and decided to walk out had thrown a “hissy fit.”
“When I go to a town hall and they ask me to write (a question) on a card, I know there’s a good chance if they don’t like my question, it isn’t going to get asked,” Simonski said, chuckling. “Should they have tried to maybe answer a couple more questions they felt uncomfortable with? Yeah, they should have. … But with how they acted now, there’ll never be an open-mic (town hall).”
Simonski said he had submitted a question that had not been read at the town hall, to wit: When elections workers err or break the law, what will be done to hold them to account? He had observed ballot counting in Fulton County, and some of what he’d seen had bothered him.
“I don’t want a pint of blood, I’m not looking for punishment,” he said. “Everybody always goes, ‘Well you didn’t see someone cheat!’ No I didn’t, but I witnessed them doing things they shouldn’t have been doing. And I guess as someone who, you know, was a cop at one time and worked in government … we’re supposed to be accountable for these things.”
QUESTIONS
One person wanted to know: did SB 202 limit the ability of people of color to vote, as some Democrats have alleged? And if so, how?
Eveler declined to answer the question. Cupid stepped in, and noted that some provisions in the law apply only to Georgia's largest counties or procedures in those counties, which have a higher percentage of minority voters than do smaller counties outside metro Atlanta.
"There are nuances like that that make people think that this bill is being targeted to them in some sense," she said before encouraging attendees to talk to folks on both sides of the aisle, both of whom, she added, have valid grievances.
Another person asked about alleged ballot shredding at Jim Miller Park, where Cobb elections workers counted ballots after the Nov. 3 general election and Jan. 5 runoff election. The incident caused a firestorm on social media last November.
Eveler said her department regularly shreds old documents and other scraps of paper, including, on that particular day last year, the empty inner envelopes that had held absentee ballots. Those had long since been separated from the ballots they held and were "trash at that point."
"It is always shredded," Eveler said. "Everything. Except ballots of course."
Another person asked whether the Cobb elections department considered partnering with a large venue to make voting easier.
Eveler said Kennesaw State University and Truist Park have volunteered to offer their facilities as potential voting locations.
“We’ve had talks with Kennesaw State University and they're on board to help us as an early voting location,” she said. “Truist Park, they are also on board. However, you know, they're looking at it as only in a big elections kind of thing. And the playoff season is right during early voting, so we might be able to use that facility only if the Braves don’t make the playoffs.
She noted the department has, in the past, used the Cobb Galleria Centre in Cumberland. But the Galleria charged the county some $20,000, Eveler said, “and so we haven’t used them since.”
The special election
Eveler also addressed her decision earlier Tuesday to increase early voting hours in the June 15 special election to replace former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta.
Among the requirements found in SB 202 is two-week advance notice of early voting locations and hours. Although that provision is effective July 1 — after the primary — Eveler said her department had complied with the provision anyway.
When announced last week, weekday early voting hours in the June 15 election were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, sent Eveler a letter urging her to consider adding hours, and Fair Fight, the voter advocacy group founded by Democrat and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, called it a form of “voter suppression.”
“We got a little bit of pushback,” Eveler acknowledged at the town hall Tuesday night. “But the way that (SB 202) requires us to put it out there is, we can’t then pull back anything. Once we have advertised it, we can’t cancel a location or reduce, you know, the timeframe. So we have to start small with the minimum that we … know we can provide.”
“In this case,” she continued, “today we changed our offering for early voting.”
