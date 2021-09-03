School accreditor Cognia has finished its special review of the Cobb County School District, and several of those who participated in interviews say they were left feeling uneasy about the review.
The announcement that the district would be under review came after the three Democrats on the Cobb school board sent a letter to Cognia, asking for its “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body.” Cognia also said it received 50 community and staff complaints, which were part of the reason for the review, complaints it has refused to disclose in violation of Georgia's Open Records Act.
District officials chose those who would be interviewed in collaboration with Cognia's special review team, and the review consisted of 45-minute virtual interviews with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, all seven Cobb school board members, senior district staff, principals at all school levels and group interviews with teachers, parents, students and community members.
In all, more than 120 people, representing every school board post and most schools, participated in the interviews, according to Nan Kiel, a district spokesperson. The district said Cognia's review would focus on “governing authority, equitable opportunities and student performance.”
Interviews and evidence gathering in Cognia’s special review of Cobb Schools ended Aug. 18, and those who spoke with the MDJ said they questioned why the review was taking place at all, citing the district's strong academic performance measurements.
The MDJ was able to reach and collect the reflections of three interviewees: Donna Rowe, a well-known veteran advocate, Realtor and member of the Development Authority of Cobb County; Caric Martin, senior vice president at Vinings Bank who serves on the Cobb Schools Foundation and is a grandfather of five Cobb students; and Lesley Litt, a west Cobb parent of a Kennesaw Mountain High School magnet program senior. Witt also serves on the Kennesaw Mountain magnet board, is involved in the PTSA and serves on the Cobb Schools Facilities & Technologies Committee.
Democratic board members Charisse Davis, Dr. Jaha Howard and Tre Hutchins either declined to be interviewed or did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
'We don't know why you're here'
Interviewees told the MDJ they reported to the district central office, at 514 Glover St., Marietta, to participate in the Cognia interviews. The process began with an introduction to the special review team. After introductions were over, smaller groups split off into virtual meeting rooms of around six people and responded to questions from a single facilitator, while another review team facilitator listened in to each group.
The reviewers started off by asking general questions, such as how interviewees felt about the district's schools and school board and from there drilled down to more pointed topics, according to the interviewees.
"We were very candid with them. We said to them, 'We don't know why you're here, because our schools are rated very high,' and so forth," Rowe said. "The majority in my group felt it was more political."
She pointed to the 50 community complaints, plus the one letter from school board members, as representing a fraction of a percentage point of the families in the district, and said the announcement of a review was confusing, especially after the district received a five-year accreditation renewal in 2019.
Rowe said one of the questions posed to her group was how to help lower performing schools in the district. She said she told the reviewers many of the lower performing schools in the district have problems outside the school that can't be solved by the school system.
"This is a socioeconomic problem. I used the example of Brumby Elementary School," she said, noting a conversation she'd had with that school's principal around five years ago regarding the school's low academic marks. "The bottom line is it wasn't the teachers, it wasn't the curriculum, it wasn't the classroom, it was the children were being moved like every three months. ..."
She said transiency like that drags down school performance and also threatens children's education. Transiency has long been a thorn in the side of the school district's performance metrics, according to Ragsdale, and, Rowe suggested, the reality is there will never be a time where 100% of children are successful.
"The problem is not the school system's fault. The problem is a socioeconomic problem, and the schools only have the children for eight hours," Rowe said. "A failing child has multiple facets. It's not just the school."
On the whole, she said, the school system and its students are performing well and don't seem to be having systemic or widespread issues that should prompt a special accreditation review.
Ragsdale too has maintained that argument, saying the school district is strong and has a history of “academic excellence, student success, and sound fiscal stewardship.”
Cobb County School District is the second largest school system in Georgia and the 25th largest in the nation, with 111 schools and more than 107,000 students. Officials say the county leads many metro Atlanta school districts in measures including graduation rates (89%), SAT scores, ACT scores and Georgia’s accountability scores.
Review seemed to gloss over academics, say interviewees
Like Rowe, Martin and Litt said they felt wary of the interviews.
"I didn't come out of there with a great feeling," Martin said. "I feel like ... I've seen the improvement the school system has made over the years, and I think that's been totally glossed over and we're picking on the environment we're in now, not necessarily what the school system is doing."
Martin agreed with Rowe, saying that while he believes the school system wants to help all students succeed, sometimes factors outside of the district's control prevent it from helping.
Martin pointed out that someone in his group suggested the district teach students in their native language to help keep students whose first language is not English on track and to help cut down on transiency. But, Martin said, he pointed out that would require staffing of teachers who could be dedicated to many languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, French and others.
"It just kind of breaks down. I just didn't come away feeling good," Martin said. "I think it's very short-sighted. ... I think if there's enough time, the school system will figure out how to work with all the transient students."
Litt said he felt the questions his group members were asked, with the exception of one — what do you think the school district does well? — were largely negative.
"None of the issues they brought up would affect the education of the students in the classroom, and I think that's a huge failure on everybody's part," Litt said. "Because isn't that what this is all about?"
In addition to some questions the other interviewees said they received, Litt said his group was asked whether they or their students experienced racism.
For Litt, who is white, the answer was no, and he said it appeared everyone was treated equally in schools. He did say throughout his interview with the MDJ, however, that he couldn't speak for others in the district who may have had different experiences.
Litt said other questions included whether his group supported district purchasing decisions, like the controversial purchase of hand sanitizing stations and a school security system.
Interviewers also asked whether requests of board members had gone unanswered, whether the district had ever given false information and whether the public's interactions with board members had been positive or negative.
For his part, Litt noted the board's struggles to get along and "certain board members" using social media "to bash their colleagues."
He also said the question that "really caught me off guard" was when the reviewer asked whether his group knew why they were conducting the review. While Litt said he felt it was obvious — the complaints prompted the review — he turned the question around on reviewers: "Do you know why you're here?"
"She kind of laughed and thought that was funny," he said. "But it's not really funny, because we're going through all of this for I don't know what."
What now?
Interviewees told the MDJ they didn't have a good sense of what will come of the answers they gave or how they will be weighed in the recommendations to come from the review.
Rowe said she felt the interviewers' questions were not specific enough and groups were not given enough time for thorough interviews. She questioned how Cognia will be able to make a judgement on the district based on the review.
Litt meanwhile, called the review "a horrible distraction."
As Superintendent Ragsdale has in the past, Rowe also pointed to the dangers that loss of accreditation could pose, including negative impacts on property values in Cobb, loss of high school seniors' eligibility for HOPE scholarships, businesses leaving or opting not to establish themselves in Cobb and other concerns.
Cognia CEO Mark Elgart, meanwhile, has said the Cobb community shouldn't worry about that, and Rowe herself acknowledged it seemed unlikely. Elgart also previously told the MDJ the district would have an opportunity to correct its issues based on the organization's recommendations before further steps would be taken against it.
But, Rowe said, if that were to happen, "look at the ramifications for our children. ... Isn't that the opposite of what you're trying to do?"
Kiel previously told the MDJ a written report on the findings of the review will be submitted to Cognia within 30 days of the completion of the review. Cognia’s verdict and any recommendations will be sent back to the district after the agency and its “senior leadership team” finalize those decisions, she said.
Interviewees said they were told recommendations may be back within two months of the review's completion.
