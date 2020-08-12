An 840-acre expanse within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is going to get a face-lift.
The Cumberland Community Improvement District recently received the go-ahead from the National Park Service to rehabilitate part of the recreation area.
"It's going to actually be rebuilt from the ground up, said Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee. "We feel like this is going to greatly enhance the rec opportunity within the district."
The CID is a self-taxing district tasked with investing in the Cumberland area.
The $11 million project is in its infancy, however — design plans for the upgrade will not be ready until the end of the year.
Despite this, Menefee listed a number of improvements coming to the area — officially known as the Paces Mill/Palisades Unit — which include increased river access with new, river-viewing platforms; improved trails that will minimize conflicts with car traffic in the park; an expanded picnic area and a new visitor station. A news release also noted a "series of bioswales to filter stormwater runoff before it enters the river."
Ann Honious, acting superintendent of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, said the renovation will improve visitors' experience.
"The Paces Mill/Palisades Unit hosts over 250,000 visitors a year connecting to 38 miles of multi-use trails and these renovations will enhance the unit as an entry point for visitors to enjoy the entire park," she said.
