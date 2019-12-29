Nov. 11, 2013: the day that shocked Atlanta.
That morning, representatives from five metro Atlanta news media organizations entered a room in a downtown office building on Peachtree Street. They were met by John Schuerholz, Mike Plant and Derek Schiller, key players of the management team of the Atlanta Braves organization.
It was then that Schuerholz, the team’s president announced the Braves would move from Turner Field and the confines of downtown Atlanta into a new stadium to be built outside the I-285 perimeter in suburban Cobb County.
The declaration that stunned metro Atlanta was met with praise and angst.
Pivotal in the decision was the agreement that Cobb County government — and its taxpayers — would contribute $300 million (before interest) and become owners of the 40,000-plus seat stadium. For its part, the Braves would pick up the remaining construction costs of the $672 million stadium and also contribute to the annual debt payment. In addition, they announced plans to build an adjacent mixed-use development that would include residential, restaurants, hotels, entertainment, retail and office space, a true live-work-play environment that was promised to offer a vibrant nightlife — not just on game days, but 365 days a year.
Central to the project were two key figures: Mike Plant, president and CEO of Braves Development, and Cobb Commission Chairman Tim Lee.
The two first met a short four months before the announcement. During that time the Braves and Lee, along with a tight-knit group of county personnel and advisors, worked out the blueprint for the financial partnership that would bring the Braves to Cobb.
Fifteen days after the first public announcement (and without a public referendum on the deal), Cobb commissioners voted 4 to 1 to proceed with the multi-million dollar project.
Fallout from the project included a crushing defeat in 2016 when Lee ran for reelection. The primary plank of his opponent’s campaign? The deal with the Braves.
For nearly three hours on a September afternoon — and just nine days before Lee lost a long battle with cancer — Plant and Lee sat down with Marietta Daily Journal Publisher Otis Brumby III and Vice President of Content J.K. Murphy to tell their story of how the Braves came to Cobb.
The following Q and A comes from nearly three hours of transcripts taken in Plant’s office overlooking the diamond at SunTrust Park. It has been edited for length, context and style.
PART ONE: LEAVING ATLANTA
President and CEO of Braves Development Mike Plant talks of the decision to move the organization from the city to the suburbs and how Cobb County came to his attention.
Q: Tell us about the decision to leave Turner Field. What could a new stadium elsewhere give the Braves that a rehab at Turner couldn’t? The stadium was not yet 20 years old.
Plant: Derek (Schiller, now Braves president and CEO) and I both started with the Braves in November of 2003 and within six months we realized that Turner Field was like a golf course with no home sites around it.
And if you’re in the golf course business, unless you’re Augusta, Seminole, Pebble Beach and maybe a few others, you can probably do okay with that lack of development. But here we had an 81-times-a-year destination, 50,000-seat, way-too-big stadium for baseball with no reason for anyone to come down there for any other reason than to see us play our games. And maybe a couple of concerts. Yes, we did some non-baseball business, but we had 60 acres of parking lots and we saw what was starting to happen around the country. I’d been to L.A. Live a number of times and some of the other places that were creating entertainment opportunities adjacent to sports venues and they were truly creating a year-round destination. And from a business and fan standpoint, you’re looking at that very closely.
Most professional teams don’t have a great balance sheet. There is a fallacy saying they are all rich professional sports organizations. The guys with the potential to do well are on the field of play, not all of them, but the players can do really well. It’s not a manufacturing business. It’s not a service-oriented (business). It’s not Home Depot. So, what are we going to do to create an opportunity with this large area of real estate that we don’t own, we don’t control. But we have a lease, a very good one that says for the next 20 years, we control a hundred percent of the operation and the revenue opportunities here.
And then to combat the No. 1 reason people didn’t come to more games — traffic, ... lack of parking ... lack of access. So, can we get them here early? Can they stay late? In the sixth inning everyone started blowing out of (Turner Field) because there were only two ways to get north. I have to beat the guy to the left of me and the right of me to get home at a reasonable hour. We’re winning the game or losing the game by one run and asking ourselves “Where are you going?” But that’s what people did.
And then there was the concern about safety. Security got more and more challenging down there as well. So those are some of the things that really led to it.
We knew what was happening south and west of us every time something happened down there, it doesn’t matter if it was three miles away: the media would say “Hey, earlier today at Turner Field, two guys shot each other” and it would be three and a half miles from us. It wasn’t at Turner Field. But then (fans) would hear that and say, “Oh, hell, we don’t want to go down there. Did you hear what happened at Turner Field today?” We dealt with that during our time there.
In 2004 I’d spent some time with some developers and built a preliminary pro forma, built these huge plans. Back in the day it was different than it is today with technology. I had a fly-by with buildings evolving into — 25-story condos at left field and right field and it was cool. Sat down with the AFCRA (Atlanta Fulton County Rec Authority, (the ownership entity of Turner Field) ... years later, I found out from Kasim Reed that when you become mayor, you had to fill, I think it was right around a hundred different committees and commissions with business, political, neighborhood and church leaders.
So, you know, you’re not going to get a full level of business competence in each one of those entities. So with the rec authority — its representatives are two-thirds city, one-third Fulton County — volunteers appointed by the mayor and I believe the chairman of Fulton County. We start having conversations with them and I tell them what our vision is. I’d met with Shirley Franklin, she was the mayor when the conversations started. Shirley and I were friends. We were on the ACOG (Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games) board together. ... She said, “Great idea, Mike. I’m all in.”
Great. So, we go to the AFCRA board with the mixed-use concept. Roadblock! And you know what it came down to? Tim (Lee) has certainly said this a bunch of times in this deal as well. People look at the word “control” as an evil word. And I openly used it all the time because I didn’t want there to be any misconception about who was going to control any development going forward. It was going to be us. Why? Because we had not only a vested financial interest, but (if it were) done wrong, it was going to, potentially, adversely affect our financial and operational business. If someone else (not us) was outside our front door, another developer building ... how are we going to guarantee fan parking? What about access? They wouldn’t care about those requirements and objectives of ours. And we’re certainly not going to have them financially harm our fan and business interest.
We know tonight before this game, there are a lot of people that will enjoy food and beverage in the Battery. That’s OK. We can control and manage their experience here. But control also is tied to and has a strong correlation to risk. We were willing to take all the risk — risk being the required capital investment to build the Battery. We’re willing to put all of our team resources into this (mixed-use development) deal. The bottom line is we spent seven years with the AFCRA and could never even agree on a simple two-page MOU to pursue the development concept.
Q: What other locations were considered?
Plant: ... We had done some initial research. We knew we’re not moving south of the city where I live in Peachtree City … Don’t get me wrong, I like it down there ... but understanding that the vast majority of our fan base was outside the northern metro perimeter and the No. 1 reason they’re not going to more games is because of traffic, and lack of parking and access to the ballpark.
We looked at other north metro options. Gwinnett already has a nice brand new AAA stadium.
I talked to Egbert Perry (an Atlanta developer working on a deal to redevelop the former GM plant site in Doraville) about the GM plant site. You know, he had that all under contract and I know he had been talking to the Falcons. Egbert thought it was a great idea. He signed an NDA. He said, “Oh man, this’ll be fantastic. Yeah, we can do this and it has great public access.” And I looked at him, I said, “Let me ask you something ... do you have any development money to contribute?” He said, “Nah, I don’t have any money to contribute to your project.” I said, “Oh, OK, cool. Nice meeting you.” Difficult to create a partnership that way.
Q: So you had been trying to get a deal with the city of Atlanta since 2004?
Plant: ‘04. Yeah. The first conversation was in ‘04. And every single time we got in front of them, it was “Well, Mike, tell the board — and you know the board is changing, four different chairs — and tell the board what you’re thinking.”
OK. So one time I was just tired of communicating the same thing over and over and I gave them a smartass response and said, “All right, let me tell you something. Pull the string on my back and watch my lips move and listen very carefully because I’m going to tell you the same thing today that I told you last year and that I told you over the past few years: No one is going to create a mixed-use development outside our front door of Turner Field ... except for us ... because we have a vested financial interest and it could adversely affect our business and our ability to service our fans if it’s not done right and we don’t control it. But we’re willing to pay for it all.” ... (we) never could move that ball forward.
Finally Kasim Reed is elected mayor. He brings a really good chief operating officer, Peter Aman, to the table. Peter was a really smart guy. He got it. Terry McGuirk and I met with Mayor Reed in late summer of 2011. We discussed our lease expiring in five years, the need for extensive capital repairs and our desire to build and operate a mixed-use development on the parking lots outside our front door. ... We all agree on the path forward and Peter and I started to work on developing a public/private partnership model to accomplish this objective. I remember one time I was in the back kitchen of a restaurant in Copenhagen — because I couldn’t hear, the restaurant was too loud. So I go in the kitchen and they’re making fresh fish and stuff like that and I’m back there for 30 minutes and (Peter) and I are (on the phone) finalizing the handshake deal that lets us go forward with a public-private partnership so that we can consider renewing our lease and pursue the development opportunity. (Plant told Aman) You’re going to have to put up some money, which is already defined in the current operating agreement to cover the cost of necessary capital repairs. I used as an example an apartment lease. No one is going to renew a lease if the dishwasher is broken, carpet needs replacing, HVAC doesn’t work, etc. and you refuse to fix it. It’s your apartment. I’m the tenant.
But our house happened to be a little bit bigger. (Plant told Aman) You own it. We lease it and rent it, but we’re not going to continue to do that if you don’t fix your house up. It’s $15 million to replace all the seats, those seats were rated for 15 years. They were free from the (1996) Olympic games. And when people actually sat down on them — wham, on the ground. Five to 8 million to fix up concrete, 5 million for lights. We presented a $100 million list of items that had to be renovated before we would agree to a lease renewal.
And secondly, we need to control and drive the mixed-use development we’ve been talking about for eight years. We’ve got to get that done.
(Plant explained the city’s response:) Peter and I agreed, this was the deal we were going to pursue.
Falcons come on board. They’re going to build a new stadium. Peter leaves. Next thing I know, there are a couple of new people down there and we just went around in circles for two years.
Q: When you were dealing with the city, did Mercedes-Benz stadium, Arthur Blank’s project, play into the discussion?
Plant: Oh, absolutely. And look Arthur’s, he’s our friend ... we’re all friends and we didn’t hold any ill will towards them. It was in the paper once where one of my emails got out there because I got agitated we’re getting iced for months because they were so focused on getting the (Falcons stadium) deal done.
We were doing $120 million of economic impact a year. Their number was significantly lower than that. Why did I know that? Because the guy that did our impact study did theirs. It was quite simple. They play 11 games, eight and three, that’s it. We play 81.
Twenty-five percent of our fan base comes from a hundred miles outside of the city of Atlanta — Braves country. So it’s a math equation, you know, so we don’t have to inflate our numbers, but we’re not football in football country. But our numbers are pretty darn good as far as driving the economy and we had this vision we wanted to build out and create year-round destination and transform this area.
The clock’s ticking and we’re going to potentially play our last game with our current lease in October of 2016. I’d had meetings with the governor and state leaders. We even took 15 legislators that April of 2013 out to Denver while we were playing. Ended up playing our games in frigid weather during a snow storm. Sat down with (then-Colorado Governor) John Hickenlooper. I’d known him, so he was willing to sit down with all these guys and say, “Look, this is what you want to do. Look at LoDo here in Denver.” (Lower Downtown, a mixed-use historic district adjacent to Coors Field, known for its nightlife and often cited as a successful example of urban reinvestment and revitalization). “This is creating a destination. It’s how you transform an area. This was a dilapidated area down here. And look at what these guys did.” ... so we can do that, but we need people’s help .... the state’s help and, certainly, cooperation from the city.
Hans (Utz, city of Atlanta Deputy COO) was with me. He was on that trip. We come back and he and I are just not making headway and it finally got to the point, it was late June, mid-June, ... the gauntlet just got put down. I really started pushing Hans for commitments. (Utz finally asked) “What are you going to do, Mike? Where are you gonna go?” I finally said, “Look dude, our existing contractually agreement says you’re in for a minimum of $50 million to fix up your house. That’s not even a debate. It says right there, you’re in for $50 million.” And he’s said “We don’t have the money. So what are you going to do?” And I said, “Well, we’re going to control that development.” And he said “You’re going to have to bid and be selected. You can bid or you can be on the committee that selects the winning developer. You can’t do both.”
I said, “Well that’s just not gonna happen.”
And he said, “Well, the mayor’s going to get that property on the tax roll.” And I said, “Well, it’s going to be a fun day when we go to court, because we have this thing called a lease and it’s really clear — you can’t build and we can’t build without each others’ approval.”
And so, yeah, I just sat back, went home that night, I remember I told my wife, I said, Geez, I’m fricking down by six touchdowns here at the half. I have to figure something out.
