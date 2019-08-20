If your day was bad yesterday, chances are a certain car owner’s was worse.
The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services department posted photographs of a unique wreck inside an apartment complex parking lot on its public Facebook post Tuesday morning.
The photographs show a gray car wedged upside down and on its passenger side between two other vehicles parked below a stone retaining wall.
It appears from the photographs that an airbag was deployed in the car, of which both front doors are shown open.
Not much was said on the Facebook post about the incident, other than it happened Monday and no-one was injured.
“Wow, what a wreck Company 4 responded to yesterday where a vehicle overturned inside an apartment complex,” the post states.
It immediately elicited a few snide comments from online viewers.
“He was determined to get that parking spot,” one woman wrote. “The new up and coming compact spots.”
Others commented “this not how the roads work” and “how does that even happen in a parking lot?”
A Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services spokesperson told the MDJ the department was called to the incident, at the Wellington Point apartment complex at 50 Maner Terrace SE in the Atlanta part of Cobb County, at 6:46 p.m. on Monday.
“Call came in as a car drove over a ledge,” the spokesperson said.
