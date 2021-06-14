Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park generated $141 million in local economic impact in 2020, according to the National Park Service.
The spending by 2.4 million visitors to the historic battlefield and recreation area further supported 2,160 jobs in the area, with a cumulative benefit of $214 million when factoring in labor income, per an NPS news release.
The figures come as the result of a study commissioned by the NPS and the U.S. Geological Survey. The study found nationwide, last year's 237 million park goers spent $14.5 billion within 60 miles of a park.
Over one third of that spending went into the lodging industry, while restaurants received a $3 billion slice of the pie. All told, the NPS said, national park visitors supported 234,000 jobs.
“We welcome people back to the park and are excited to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers,” said Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman.
“Park visitors help economic output in local gateway regions. The greatest visitor spending for our area came from the hotel and restaurant industries. National parks, like Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, are a vital part of our nation’s economy and help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry, for which we all benefit.”
