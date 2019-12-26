MARIETTA -- At their last general-purpose meeting of 2019, members of Cobb County’s governing board were treated to an unusually long public comments period.
For well over an hour, county residents and others took turns at a podium, airing grievances or imploring commissioners to do one thing or another. The ACLU of Georgia asked commissioners to investigate another elected official. A half-dozen people spoke in support of a tenant’s rights activist who had recently been evicted from her apartment.
But the most controversial subject -- at least judging by the number of people who spoke -- was a park that doesn’t even have a name yet.
In March 2018, commissioners approved the master plan of a park of 103 acres sandwiched between the Chattahoochee River and Discovery Boulevard, about a half-mile south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Highway.
The site, long known as “Johnston’s River Line,” is named after Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston, who fought against Union forces in Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s Atlanta campaign. The park is expected to be a destination for people interested in local history, and will include Civil War trenches, cannon emplacements, one of the few remaining fortifications known as Shoupades and an interpretive trail with signage describing Civil War activities, prehistorical, and environmental information.
But the park had one final technical hurdle to clear: earning commissioners’ affirmation that it was in line with the Chattahoochee Corridor Plan, a requirement of developments built along the river.
At the board’s Dec. 16 meeting, preservationists made one last attempt at influencing the park’s design and decried the plan to place a parking lot and bathrooms on the property, saying it could damage historical artifacts. Others implored commissioners not to further delay a long-delayed and sorely needed amenity.
Once the public hearing came to a close, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid told those who spoke that the design of the park had been decided more than a year earlier.
“At issue today is the consistency of this activity with the Chattahoochee Corridor Plan,” Cupid said. “At issue today are not the merits of the project. This has been debated and considered over the various planning stages of this project.”
But the testimony laid bare a rift between the history buffs and residents of south Cobb, who previously sparred over the park’s name. The former wanted to call it Johnston’s River Line, as it had long been known, but others did not want to honor a Confederate general by naming a park after him.
On Dec. 16, preservationists called on the board to “choose preservation over parking.” Their opponents heard instead a request to put preservation before people.
“I ask you to think of people and families first,” …
Sheila Edwards, a resident of the nearby Legacy at the River Line neighborhood said moving amenities would “keep out the very people that we’re trying to attract to these types of green spaces.” It would also, she said, be a sanitary issue.
“The woods, fields and trees will certainly become the restroom of choice and convenience,” she said. “How will the application of this small minded thinking of no facilities apply to moms with small children or seniors with weak bladders?”
TJ Ferguson, of Mableton, said that land for parking outside the park’s boundaries would be expensive, too far from the park and too small to accommodate the number of people likely to visit.
But preservationists said the facilities would harm the historical significance the park is meant to protect.
“It is a very fragile site,” said Jim Morris, a former county judge. “It is not pyramids, it is dirt and dust and needs protection.”
The sentiment was echoed by Roberta Cook, founder of the River Line Historic Area, advocacy group. Cook said she wanted the facilities to be located outside of the park’s boundaries to “prevent bulldozers from degrading and destroying historic land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.