Parents of Eastvalley Elementary students are calling on the Cobb School District to address what they say are unfit conditions of the portable classrooms, or trailers, at the school.
Parents have been circulating photos and comments about the trailers in the Facebook group, Eastvalley Elementary Advocacy Alliance, which was created in 2013.
Five parents, some wearing Eastvalley shirts, spoke at the last Cobb school board meeting, saying some of the trailers are crowded, old, moldy and lack structural integrity.
Christine Morris, president of the Eastvalley Elementary Foundation and mother of two of the school's students, raised the topic during the meeting's public comment.
Morris said Eastvalley is one of three elementary schools slated for a rebuild under the latest iteration of the special 1% sales tax for education, or Ed-SPLOST V. The replacement school will be built on the former campus of East Cobb Middle School on Holt Road, according to the school district.
But growth at Eastvalley is outpacing plans for the new campus, and the construction timeline is unclear.
"Eastvalley has had an 8% year-over-year increase in our student body," she said. "Let's assume a 5% increase over the next couple years — that's about 40 extra kids per year — where does the county presume we're going to put these extra students?"
The campus is "maxed out," Morris said, adding that the school's supplemental computer lab had to be replaced with traditional classroom space. Eastvalley is also at risk of losing a PTA-funded supplemental science lab instructor, because his trailer has also been taken over, she said.
"We have 13 trailers on our campus. This is more than double the highest number in other east Cobb elementary schools, and they are not new trailers," Morris said. "In fact, one of them is from 1983, which makes it 36 years old."
Morris asked that the district and board lay out a timeline for the school's rebuild and provide a plan to mitigate the campus's growth in the meantime.
Miranda Philbin, mother of an Eastvalley third-grader, said her child goes to school in a single-wide trailer with 23 students and one teacher. She said the 13 trailers house 35% of the school's student population.
Philbin said parents understand trailers are inevitable, but, citing the district's Twitter hashtag, #LoveToLearnHere, said that sentiment is not possible under the current conditions.
"We have concerns for mold. Several students in trailers who were previously not affected by allergies are now taking medication daily to combat new symptoms. Multiple trailers have crumbling stairs and rotting structures," she said. "Several of the trailers have buckling carpets, which we feel is a safety hazard. ... When looking at the projector, (students) are crammed in a tiny space like sardines."
She added that students and teachers in the trailers are sometimes unaware of announcements or fire drills, and said technology upgrades are also needed.
Other parents said they couldn't understand why the district can't replace the trailers at the least.
"Thirty-five percent of our students are not in a physical place that is safe and secure to teach and learn. ... You are placing at least 276 children in unsecure, moldy, physically unsafe trailers every day," said Russell Sauve, father of an Eastvalley fifth-grader. "We need you to bring all the trailers up to a safe and secure standard while we wait for a new building to be built. Teachers and students cannot continue to endure these conditions."
Eastvalley Elementary School is in school board Post 5, represented by board member David Banks.
Banks acknowledged the trailers at Eastvalley are old and some are in poor shape.
Banks, who has served on the school board since 2009, told the MDJ on Tuesday it has been his intention to have Eastvalley rebuilt for many years.
He said he previously pursued an in-place rebuild for the school, but when East Cobb Middle School moved to its new location along Terrell Mill Road last year, that presented a better opportunity. Banks was uncertain of the timeline for the school's rebuild on the former East Cobb Middle property but said construction will likely take 18-24 months to complete once it begins.
In response to the public's calls for district action before the new school is built, Banks said it will depend on how soon construction is slated to begin on the replacement.
"If it's not going to start until 2023, then we need to replace some of those portables. If it's going to start in 2020, then let's just wait until we get the new school rebuilt and then move in," he said. "But we definitely need a new school as soon as possible."
