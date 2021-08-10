A group of parents calling for the Cobb School District to implement a mask mandate say they'll gather Thursday for a protest at the district's central office in Marietta.
The parent group cites a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the county's high rate of community transmission and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend universal masking in schools as among the reasons that the district should mandate masks.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said her organization recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status. Both the Cobb County and Marietta City school districts announced in July that masks would remain optional in schools.
The protest group says the gathering will include social distancing and mask wearing.
In addition to a mask mandate, the parents want the Cobb district to revert back to its original guidance on quarantine after direct exposure. Previously students and staff who were exposed to COVID-19 were required to quarantine at home, based on state health guidance. But the district changed that guidance earlier this month, saying those identified as "close contacts" could come back to school the following day if they were asymptomatic and wore a mask for 10 days.
Other demands from the parents include having teacher lesson plans and instructions uploaded on the parent portal for quarantined children by the first full day of their quarantine; having the district provide internet access and electronic devices to students in quarantine; and increased social distancing in buildings and ventilation on buses.
Some Cobb Schools parents have continually expressed their concern over the district's lack of a mask mandate and asked the district to reopen their ability to choose whether to their children to in-person school or enroll them in the virtual option as COVID-19 numbers have climbed.
Many say they made the decision to send their children back to the classroom during the district's required registration period in late April and early May, a time when the next school year's optional mask policy had not been announced and when COVID-19 numbers were declining locally.
The district maintains that it is following internal data, keeping facilities clean, social distancing when feasible and had to stick to its online or in-person registration deadline for staffing and scheduling reasons.
Cobb Schools reports there have been 253 cases of COVID-19 from July 1 to Friday, Aug. 6. School began on Aug. 2.
