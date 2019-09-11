A Kennesaw man doused his paralyzed wife in lighter fluid and roach spray in an attempt to set her on fire during a domestic dispute, police say.
Hassan Gabon Boyer, 58, also tried to stab his wife in the right leg with a kitchen knife during the dispute, his arrest warrant states.
Boyer is in custody without bond in the Cobb County jail facing five charges in relation to the incident at his Carillon Trace home between 5:48 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Sept. 4, records show.
He was arrested and booked into jail the following day, on Sept. 5, subject to two felony charges of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Police say Boyer’s three young grandchildren witnessed the attack, as they were in the same room when it happened.
“During a domestic dispute said accused did douse his paralyzed wife with lighter fluid, Raid roach spray, and attempted to locate a lighter to set her on fire,” the arrest warrant states. “Said accused did retrieve a knife from the kitchen and attempted to stab his paralyzed wife in the right leg . . . said accused’s three juvenile grandchildren were present in the room and witnessed this incident.”
