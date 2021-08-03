MARIETTA — Marietta High School's senior class tradition continued this week, as students returned to a campus with trees, buildings and signs covered in strips of toilet paper.
Younger students inspected the campus as they walked toward the buildings on sidewalks, some tripping on full rolls of toilet paper strewn across the paths, while groups of seniors stood by their cars, admiring or taking pictures of their handiwork.
A DJ played music to welcome the students, and seniors received free chicken biscuits as they arrived.
Marietta senior Tucker Williams participated in the rolling of the campus Monday night. Williams called the tradition "great," and said his turn was "everything I could have expected."
Williams said the administration in the district did a good job encouraging seniors to participate in the longstanding tradition that, for a while, he was concerned his class might miss if COVID-19 forced tighter restrictions.
But with multiple district-sanctioned vaccine events for students and staff and a relatively high percentage of staff already vaccinated, Williams said things appear to be getting better.
"Most people I've talked to have said they're vaccinated," he said, adding that he's also had the shot.
In terms of how well the Class of 2022 did on its toilet papering compared to previous years, Williams said he rated his fellow seniors "somewhere in the middle of the pack." He said a light rain likely knocked some of the toilet tissue décor down overnight.
Still, he said, the toilet-papered campus is hopefully a harbinger of a return to a normal-as-possible school year.
Six-year Marietta school board member and MHS alumnus Allison Gruehn has a senior, Allen, at the high school this year. Gruehn said she knows how excited her son was to participate this year after years of waiting and watching his older cousins.
"He said it was a lot of fun. I think they went and grabbed some dinner afterwards. It was just a fun time for bonding and a good way to kick off their senior year," she said.
Gruehn agreed with Williams: it seemed Tuesday morning that the rain had knocked down some of the senior's work the night before, so their "full handiwork" may not have been on display. And, she said, the school asked that students stay a little farther from Whitlock Avenue for safety reasons this year.
But rest assured, she said, the Class of 2022 was thorough Monday night.
Gruehn said she's glad the senior tradition has become one sanctioned by the district over its many years. She recalled when it wasn't yet accepted by the administration when she was entering her senior year in the fall of 1990.
"The fact that the administration has embraced this tradition I think actually allows for more of the senior class to participate," she said. "Because there have been years past, like when I was in high school for example, that it was not really embraced. So it would have been a smaller group of folks trying to sneak in and do the rolling. This really allows it to be more of a bonding time for the senior class."
And after more than a year of uncertainty with COVID-19, school event cancellations and online school, Gruehn said the tradition likely represented one of the first times this year's seniors had a chance to be together in quite a while.
Principal Keith Ball agreed with Gruehn. Though the tradition may seem strange to outsiders, he said it's an important one for the school. And, he added, it means even more after a tough couple school years.
"The last time this group of seniors were in quote unquote normal school was on March 13 of 2020, so it's been like forever," Ball said. "They haven't really done anything as a collective, which is really hard for a class to come together, so I think it meant a lot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.