The well-known pizza chain Papa John’s has picked metro Atlanta for the site of its new international headquarters to open in 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Thursday.
The opening is poised to generate 200 jobs and comes as the popular pizza chain has seen sales growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as people rely more on food deliveries than in-person restaurant dining.
Papa John’s current headquarters is in Louisville, Ky., where most of the company's corporate employees will continue to work. The company said it is exploring locations in the Atlanta area for the new headquarters and expects to open in summer 2021.
The pizza chain joins other major companies headquartered in the Atlanta area including The Coca-Cola Co., The Home Depot Inc. and Chick-fil-A.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Papa John’s to the strong list of internationally known U.S. companies that have chosen the Peach State for their global headquarters,” Kemp said in a statement. “As the Top State for Business for seven consecutive years, these leading businesses know that Georgia has what they need to continue to thrive and expand.”
The announcement comes after Kemp earlier this month touted an industry award highlighting Georgia’s strong business growth that the state has won for seven consecutive years.
While coronavirus-prompted closures have hammered local service industries since March, Georgia still managed to drum up more than $7.4 billion in new investments stemming from around 350 development projects since July of 2019, Kemp noted earlier this month.
The new headquarters will bring to Atlanta many of Papa John's key corporate tasks including designing menus, marketing, e-commerce and development jobs. The company has around 5,300 locations across the world, plus 2,500 employees already in Georgia.
“Papa John’s already has a major corporate presence in Georgia and metro Atlanta, and we know the many strengths of the region,” said Papa John’s president and CEO Rob Lynch. “So, we’re especially excited to be expanding here, as part of our long-term growth plans.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: The office of Gov. Brian Kemp released the following press release Thursday morning. The specific location where the Kentucky firm will move in metro Atlanta was not disclosed.
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that internationally known pizza delivery and carry-out company Papa John’s has selected metro Atlanta to open a new global headquarters in 2021, delivering 200 jobs to the area.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Papa John’s to the strong list of internationally known U.S. companies that have chosen the Peach State for their global headquarters,” said Governor Kemp. “As the Top State for Business for seven consecutive years, these leading businesses know that Georgia has what they need to continue to thrive and expand. I'm confident that Papa John’s will continue finding success in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing the exceptional opportunities this brings to hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta.”
Founded in 1984 with a commitment to "BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.," Papa John’s has grown into an international brand with roughly 5,300 locations across North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Papa John’s currently employs 2,500 Georgians.
“Papa John’s already has a major corporate presence in Georgia and metro Atlanta, and we know the many strengths of the region. So, we’re especially excited to be expanding here, as part of our long-term growth plans,” added Papa John’s CEO and President Rob Lynch. “We owe our record momentum over the past nine months to the commitment, dedication, and innovation of our team members. Our ability to tap into the diversity and talent of the metro Atlanta area will help us accelerate that growth.”
As part of the company’s strategic reorganization and opening of its new headquarters facility, key corporate functions, including menu innovation, marketing, e-commerce, HR, diversity, operations excellence, communications, and development jobs will be moved to metro Atlanta. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Papa John’s are encouraged to visit https://jobs.papajohns.com for additional information.
“We are pleased to welcome Papa John’s to metro Atlanta,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Papa John’s will certainly benefit from our region’s skilled talent pool, expertise in the restaurant/franchise industry, world class airport, and business-friendly environment.”
Director of Corporate Solutions & Cyber Security Kristi Brigman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power.
“Papa John’s decision to open a headquarters in Georgia and expand in the state is a testament to our diverse pipeline of talent and the pro-business environment that we have fostered at both the state and local levels,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am grateful to Governor Kemp and to our economic development partners for helping us continue to deliver jobs and opportunities to Georgians.”
This announcement comes on the heels of Area Development magazine naming Georgia the “Top State for Doing Business” for a record-breaking seventh year in a row. This achievement is determined by the rankings that states receive from site selectors who help corporations choose the right location for long-term success. These weighted scores include categories such as overall cost of doing business, cooperative and responsive state government, workforce development programs, speed of permitting, logistics and infrastructure, available real estate, and other factors. Georgia ranked No. 1 in 10 of the 13 categories and placed in the top five in the other three categories.
