This month, Papa John’s announced it had chosen The Battery Atlanta as the new location of its corporate headquarters. Following the announcement, Marvin Boakye, chief people and diversity officer at Papa John’s, spoke to the MDJ about the company’s selection process, the roles they’ll need to fill and his love of Atlanta.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Why are you moving your headquarters?
A: We’re a company that has continued to have a significant growth strategy. And as we continued to (decide) what was important about that growth strategy, we realized that expanding our locations was going to be a key part to it. Louisville is a great community, and it’s one that continues and will continue to be our home base. … (But) we needed a location that allowed us to continue to dive into a deep and diverse talent market. And as a result of that, through our extensive search, we found metro Atlanta to be the right place for us to do that with. Metro Atlanta is an energetic and diverse region. We felt very strongly that we would benefit from Atlanta’s innovation and talented pool (of workers), as well as the world-class airport, which connects us, our brand, to domestic and international markets that are key to our company’s long term growth strategy.
Q: What other cities came up during that search?
A: There were some others that were in the mix. And you know, they went from Charlotte to Dallas and others. And they all offer wonderful things. The benefit for Papa John’s specifically, on top of the things that I’ve mentioned, is the fact that metro Atlanta is one of our largest corporate markets. Actually it is our largest corporate market for our business. So there was a natural tie to us to being in that community and in that market.
(Talking) about the access to the airport, that is pretty significant to us. … We also have an international location that headquarters our international team, and that is based just outside of London. And so having that direct access to us was something that was pretty key and critical.
But I would also go back to the fact that Atlanta is uniquely positioned both because of where it is — it also has one of our newest and most technologically advanced quality control centers, or commissaries, that creates our dough, and that is just outside of the Acworth area … but also, Atlanta is becoming a growing hub for the quick-service restaurant industry. And so in terms of being able to have the same mindsets, the innovative thinking, it just ended up being the right place for us as a company.
Q: Why Cobb specifically?
A: If you think about where that location is, that northwest corner of Atlanta, it presents just a great, unique opportunity for our people. One, it is equal distance for us to be able to get to our Acworth quality control center, as well as equally located for us to get to the airport from that location.
For our employees, it’s a great situation, in that it offers great access to the Cobb community, which has great schools for people that want to live in that area, or the people that want to live within the city.
Particularly the Battery is something that we were really excited about. The Battery Atlanta, you know, that’s going to house our new locations, it’s uniquely positioned in terms of the energy, the diversity that’s in the area, the access to the restaurants, the sporting, the entertainment. For us, it is in a great location, particularly again coming back to the fact that if we think about that I-75, 285 corridor, it kind of fit all the buckets for us when making our selection decision.
Q: Were there any other parts in the metro region that made that final round, that you were mulling over, before settling on Cobb?
A: Yes, we did review other locations. On the other side of the street, the Galleria. We reviewed Midtown as an option. All of them again provided great advantages. We simply felt that The Battery Atlanta, with what it’s offering — the convenience, the ease of access, the energy that’s in there — for us, it just made sense with where we wanted to be as an organization and (it) fit really well with our growth story. And I will give credit to the team at The Battery Atlanta, who just did an excellent job in creating a welcoming environment and made it easy for us to make a selection decision with that.
Q: What role did potential county incentives play in making that decision to relocate to Cobb?
A: Unfortunately, I can’t speak about the work on the incentives because we’re currently working through that process. And it’s still not final.
I can tell you that we are and have been grateful to Cobb County, who has been and continues to work with us on helping us make this relocation.
Q: The company expects (to fill about) 200 jobs (in Cobb). Could you tell me what kind of jobs those will be?
A: So we planned with our dual headquarters, a headquarters based in Atlanta (and) we will continue to maintain our Louisville location and our headquarters there as well.
Specifically to the location in Atlanta, we’re going to be housing our departments that include menu innovation; marketing; customer experience; operations; human resources; diversity, equity, inclusion; communications; parts of our finance function; and our development functions. In our Louisville location, we’ll be housing our IT, supply chain, accounting and legal teams.
And so in terms of those 200 jobs … they’ll be part of our team in those areas I mentioned, whether it’s on the menu side; the research and development side; the marketing end; the customer experience end; the investor relations, financial planning, analysis and development work; … HR work; and communications. And so we’ll be looking at positions at a variety of different levels in those. One of the great things I mentioned before is that of all places, Atlanta just has a great depth of talent in each of these areas. … Based on our assumptions that we’re at right now, we think probably about 50 of those jobs will be relocating, which leaves about 150 jobs that we will be hiring in the local community. If you look at the (salary) in terms of the average, I can’t really speak to that … but that we’re looking at positions everywhere from from frontline and individual contributors all the way up to senior leaders in the company.
Q: What’s the timetable? When do you expect to start hiring? When do you expect the office to open and folks to begin working there?
A: We’re currently going through our preparations for our transition. And we are beginning our recruiting work for several roles that will begin now and will continue to happen as we expect to fill them over the coming months. And so that is in place and continue to take place throughout now and through parts of next year. We’re currently designing the new building and making sure that it meets the specifications of what we think would be best for how we want to operate as an organization. It’s our expectation to have all of that work completed by the summer of 2021.
Q: Will you be moving to Atlanta?
A: I will be moving to Atlanta and I am incredibly excited. As a person who has lived in Atlanta before and lived in Cobb County, it’s one of the many places I’ve lived (my family has) always said we would be very interested in coming back (to). So I’ve already purchased my home actually, and I’m ready to move in soon.
Q: What do you most look forward to about coming back to Atlanta and Cobb County?
A: I got to be honest, I think the people. Atlanta, it’s a melting pot of so many different cultures that I think brings a great uniqueness to the U.S. South. For me, it was the first American city that I lived in, and the welcoming nature of the people was something that was absolutely overwhelming. Again, the depth of talent, there are just some great, great people in Atlanta. It’s a great, educated and diverse town with great individuals.
One thing that I think a lot of our people will love and don’t know is Atlanta has just become such a great hotbed for many things, including great restaurants, a great live music scene. And so all those other things that attract talent — we’re so excited to be in a community where the city itself is a talent attractor.
