MARIETTA — Through periods of business, restaurant and even homeless shelter closures due to coronavirus concerns, one Marietta nonprofit for people in recovery has expanded its services.
Expanded services
The Zone, at 32 Fairground St., near the intersection with Roswell Street, has begun providing three meals a day, where it previously offered various breakfast items. Meal preparation has ramped up from about 50 to 100 meals per week to 150 per day.
The safe haven for anyone in recovery from drug and alcohol use is also offering clothing vouchers, teleconferenced recovery meetings and peer-to-peer mentoring for overdose patients at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, among other services to meet the increased needs as people have lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet.
The Zone is an extension of the Davis Direction Foundation, a nonprofit working to combat and prevent addiction. The organization was co-founded by Missy Owen, whose son succumbed to a heroin overdose in 2014.
Owen, who is also the Davis Direction Foundation’s CEO, said The Zone’s phones have been ringing off the hook, and help is needed from the community.
Breakfasts of eggs, sausage, grits and whatever else is donated is being served inside The Zone, while lunches and dinners are being served just outside, so that anyone who needs a meal can stop by. Lunch is served at noon and dinner at 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, bagged meals can be picked up on site.
The Zone’s thrift store, Re-Zoned, is offering clothing to “anyone who comes to us and doesn’t have anything.” Owen said those people, who are often coming from jail or from detox, can come to the thrift stores and receive two pairs of pants, two shirts, socks and other essentials.
“We’re trying to make sure that we give everybody food, clothing and a place to be during the day, and just somebody to talk to to say, ‘Hey, things are going to get better.’ We’re trying to offer hope to people in recovery,” Owen said.
Though the nonprofit leader said she’s seen a drop in monthly visits at The Zone — from 3,200 to 3,500 per month before the coronavirus to about 1,700 in March — she said it’s because many regulars don’t have transportation or gas money to make the trip. But, she said, that attendance is not indicative of a drop in need. The organization is still hustling via phone calls and online sources, as well as what’s offered in person, to meet basic needs of those on the street and in isolation, she said.
“People in recovery and isolation don’t mix. Even though we have Zoom meetings and stuff, to have somebody sheltering in place all alone in recovery is just not a good setting,” Owen said. “There are a lot of people out there with no services and nowhere to go.”
Owen said while nonprofits around Cobb County are doing well meeting the food needs of the community and collaborating to help as many people as possible, closures and layoffs have hit those in recovery especially hard and have led to an increase in relapses. She said many of her nonprofit’s clients held jobs in the service industry.
“We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us saying, ‘I’ve relapsed. I just got in my head. I couldn’t get out. I didn’t know what to do,’” she said. “I’m afraid that we’re going to see all the work that we’ve done for recovery take a real step backward because of the isolation piece.”
Idle hands
Even as businesses begin to reopen this week, Owen said there will still be many Cobb residents who will need additional support getting back to work, paying for medications and in some cases, starting their recovery over. And there are still residents in recovery who can’t wait for help until the economy reopens, even if they’d only have to wait a couple days.
One visitor to The Zone, who asked to remain nameless, said he’d been working at a newly opened Marietta restaurant when the coronavirus began closing businesses down and forcing furloughs. He said he was sent home early one day in mid-March, but as the virus continued to spread, he was afforded fewer and fewer hours.
Then, when he went to the restaurant to pick up a paycheck, he got the news he’d been expecting: He would be laid off.
“It all happened so fast,” he said, adding that he’d just made a few purchases for his apartment, spent $1,000 on his car and started a contract with Comcast.
As his days of joblessness and with idle hands continued, the Marietta resident said after nearly three years without using heroin, and with money leftover from waiting tables, he slipped up.
“I had some money and nothing to do all day. And I thought, since I was doing so well (in recovery), I could get high and it would be OK. And it was at first, for that day,” he said. “I didn’t get high the next day. I don’t think I got high for a few days actually, and so I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got this under control.’”
But the man said as he continued to use, he began to lie to his family and his girlfriend, who is also in recovery.
“It’s almost like my brain was on autopilot,” he said.
Over the next few days, the man told the MDJ his drug use became more and more clear to those around him, and soon he was using every day. Until one day, when he’d planned to spend the day with his girlfriend, he stopped answering his phone.
The man said when he returned home from buying more heroin, his girlfriend was waiting for him.
Upset by the confrontation, he said he told her to leave and locked himself in his bathroom to get high.
“Thank God she was there, because the heroin I’d just picked up had fentanyl in it,” he said. “From what she told me ... I was in the bathroom and not responding, and then she heard a thud, which was me falling to the floor.”
The man said his girlfriend had arrived at his apartment that day with Narcan, a life-saving overdose medication, in her purse. She’d received the drug from the Davis Direction Foundation.
The man said his girlfriend kicked the door in and administered the Narcan, saving his life.
He said in hindsight he realizes he could have told the truth and gotten help at the beginning, but “the disease part of addiction took over from that first relapse, and my mindset completely changed.”
The Zone has offered him a place where he feels safe talking to people who have gone through the same experiences he has. He said Owen’s nonprofit and the services it provides have been invaluable in beginning the process of recovery again, and it serves as a place he can go to keep busy and stay focused.
“I know that I’m safe,” he said.
‘They’re trying so hard to stay in recovery’
Owen said her organization is hearing more stories of relapse and said, as coronavirus closures have canceled fundraisers that have historically been an important source of revenue, the nonprofit needs the community’s help.
The Zone is in need of donations including food, gift cards to Publix, Kroger or other grocery stores, monetary donations and thrift store items like furniture, clothing and housewares and decorative items.
“Anybody that’s cleaning out right now, call us. Our truck is still coming to pick things up,” she said, adding that even with the substantial drop in visitors, doors are still open at the organization’s thrift stores.
And, she said, even when the economy begins to return to normal, the effects of coronavirus closures on those in recovery will be long lasting.
“When you think about people who are homeless and jobless, a lot of those people have come from addiction,” Owen said. “They’re just trying so hard to stay in recovery right now, and this is making it 1,000 times harder.”
For more information on the Davis Direction Foundation and The Zone or how to get involved, visit www.davisdirection.org
