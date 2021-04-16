KENNESAW — Pamela Whitten has announced that she will be stepping down as president of Kennesaw State University and has accepted the position of president of Indiana University, effective July 1.
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named Whitten as the fifth president of KSU in June of 2018, following a national search. Prior to her work at KSU, she served as senior vice president for academics and provost at the University of Georgia.
With the announcement of Whitten’s departure, the chancellor and Board of Regents will discuss next steps, the university said in a news release.
“The opportunity to serve as president of Kennesaw State University over the past three years has been one of the highlights of my career.” Whitten said. “I am honored to have served alongside a dedicated group of faculty and staff who each day deliver on the promise of putting our students first. KSU is a tremendous institution providing world-class instruction and I am proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved during my tenure.”
With more than 41,000 students, KSU is the second-largest university in the state.
“President Pam Whitten’s outstanding leadership helped KSU over the past few years achieve record-breaking enrollment, historic funding for student scholarships and an R2 research designation that places it among a select group of colleges and universities in the nation,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “Her unwavering commitment to improve students’ experience and academic success made a direct impact on the quality of education at KSU, including hiring more faculty and advisors to support students’ achievement of a college degree. Pam never hesitated in helping her colleagues across the system and is a valued friend, and I will miss her good counsel. We are grateful for her service to our students and the University System of Georgia and wish her well.”
Accomplishments during Whitten’s presidency, KSU said in a news release, include addressing barriers to enrollment and graduation that led to two straight years of record growth with the number of undergraduate and graduate students increasing from 35,500 in fall 2018 to over 41,000 in fall 2020. This growth also included an increase in racial diversity, with self-identified minority students making up 48.7% of the student body in 2020, up from 43.1% in 2017. She led the creation and expansion of high demand majors such as cybersecurity, engineering, computer science and nursing and oversaw a significant faculty hiring initiative to address student demand for these and other critical courses, according to the news release.
Whitten also was instrumental in securing gifts and financial support that will benefit students for years to come. In the last 16 months, KSU was the beneficiary of three of the largest gifts in university history; $10 million for the KSU Journey Honors College, $8.7 million from Wellstar Health System to double the number of KSU nursing majors and $9 million to name the Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences. In addition, through the creation of the new GAP Scholarship, students with financial challenges in their final semester are provided aid in order to help them earn their degree. Since 2018, over 900 GAP scholarship recipients have graduated, according to the news release.
During Whitten’s tenure, KSU acquired formal status as an R2 institution and she has led the transition to develop broad research themes, set research goals and expand the university focus on undergraduate research participation. In fiscal 2020, KSU saw a 15% increase in externally funded grants and a 37% increase in external proposals.
Whitten served as KSU's president during the coronavirus pandemic, preparing and implementing plans to move the institution to fully remote instruction in the spring of 2020. Since that time, Whitten has directed the efforts of multiple advisory committees tasked with preparing the university for a post-pandemic return to learning in fall 2021.
During her tenure, Whitten also took concrete steps to identify and augment diversity opportunities across campus. These included the elevation of the chief diversity officer to the President’s Cabinet, the development of specific programs such as student diversity ambassadors, diversity liaisons in each college and a new Women’s Leadership Academy to help develop the university leaders of the future. Whitten also created a Presidential Task Force on Race to develop recommendations that will bring elevated priority and urgency to the university’s goal of an inclusive and diverse campus, the university said.
(1) comment
Why would a university need a "Diversity" officer,diversity liasons, student diversity ambassadors? Why cant we teach students to assign the self worth of a person on their individual humanity rather than race?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.