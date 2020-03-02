Two residential senior developments will come before the county's Planning Commission Tuesday morning.
County staff recommend the approval of both — one on 15 acres near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road, and the other by Palmer Middle School in north Cobb.
The west Cobb development, from Seven Springs Development Co., would create a gated neighborhood of 55 homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,600 square feet.
The other, Traton LLC, would create 42 single-family homes on 12 acres just south of the intersection of Shiloh and North Booth roads.
The developers of both projects are represented by attorney Kevin Moore. In letters to the county, Moore wrote the developers have agreed to create mandatory homeowners associations consistent with "upscale communities in the area.”
According to Moore, homes in both developments would sell in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.
Both were due to come before the Planning Commission early February but were continued at the last minute.
"Both of them we had area residents that came in in the last two or three days that expressed some concerns or issues to us, and we wanted to have the opportunity to meet with them," Moore said at the time.
The developments will be a little smaller than their owners would have liked, according to letters Moore sent the county Feb. 26.
Seven Springs' development was reduced from 61 units to 55, while Traton's was reduced from 44 units to 42.
The Cobb County School District said it has “concerns” about the developments, citing the negative impact senior-owned property has on its finances, which rely on county property tax receipts.
