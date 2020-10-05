A pair of proposed developments could add dozens of new homes and hundreds of apartments to the Mableton community.
Both will face their first hurdle Tuesday when they come before the county's Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only recommend that the county’s governing board approve or deny a rezoning request.
Garner Group has proposed putting a mixed-use development at the intersection of Floyd Road and East-West Connector in Mableton.
According to county documents, Garner would build 402 residential units — to include approximately 21 townhomes and 384 luxury apartments — on 60 acres at the intersection of Floyd Road and East-West Connector in Mableton.
The site is already well-developed and features a Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store, Food Depot supermarket, QuikTrip gas station, two shopping malls and more.
Altogether, the project would total some 720,000 square feet, with almost 280,000 of them devoted to commercial property. The remaining 445,000 would be set aside for residential use.
Amenities of the residential portion would include a clubhouse, a swimming pool with a courtyard, an “activity lawn,” a fitness center, a business center and a resident lobby and lounge.
According to a statement of intent submitted by the developer’s attorney, Garvis Sams, the site plan includes fewer parking spaces than are typically required by the county “in order to include more open green space/parks ... and includes enhanced pedestrian connectivity to ensure meaningful ‘walkability.’”
Meanwhile, developer Revive Land Group has proposed building 55 attached townhomes on a 7-acre wooded lot off Mableton Parkway, about two and a half miles south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Revive’s houses would be between 1,600 and 2,100 square feet, according to documents filed with the county.
The Mableton Improvement Coalition opposes the development, saying it "simply contains too many units" and doesn't include "significant open space or community amenity." The group also faulted the development for not meeting Mableton Parkway design guidelines.
