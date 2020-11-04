Cobb County Police Maj. Craig Owens will be the county’s next sheriff, according to vote totals from the Secretary of State’s website.
With only 16,000 votes waiting to be counted Wednesday afternoon, Owens, a Democrat, led Republican Sheriff Neil Warren by almost 35,000 votes. The Cobb elections department is expected to release the results of about 15,000 votes later tonight.
Warren, a Republican, has held the office since 2003. A department employee since 1977, he was appointed interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Bill Hutson in December 2003. He was elected to the post in November 2004 and again in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Warren, watching the returns from his campaign headquarters, declined to discuss the race.
Louie Hunter, director of legislative and government affairs for the sheriff’s office, expressed confidence as the first votes came in Tuesday night, but said Cobb has been “a victim of its own success to some degree in our growth in jobs and elsewhere has brought in a different kind of voter than we’ve had for decades” — factors that could threaten Warren’s reelection.
But the sheriff has faced intense scrutiny from local activists and the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union over the past year due to a string of deaths at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, which his office runs.
Warren has attributed those deaths to inmates’ preexisting conditions.
“This is a town, this 2,500, 2,100 inmate (detention center) is a little community inside here, and you’re going to have sicknesses unfortunately and you’re going to have deaths,” Warren said in January. “They don’t even know they’re sick until they come in here and they’re being dried out from the alcohol and the drugs.”
The negative coverage those cases generated, however, would be hard to overcome, said KSU Professor Kerwin Swint, who specializes in political campaigns and mass media.
“It’s a PR nightmare,” Swint said before the election.
Owens campaigned on improving health care at the detention center, providing inmates with job training and ending the office’s involvement in a federal immigration program where the office partners with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Warren was the first in Georgia to enter into an agreement with the ICE program, known as 287(g).
The sheriff-elect watched the results come in Tuesday at the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge, whose members endorsed him in the race.
“Cobb County as a community as a whole decided they want a change,” Owens said Tuesday evening. “They are tired of the same thing that’s going on in our detention center and our whole community wants a fresh outlook and a new vision and a change.”
