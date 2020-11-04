MARIETTA — Democrat Craig Owens led in the race for Cobb’s top law enforcement position at midnight Tuesday over incumbent Neil Warren.
With 99% precincts reporting, Owens had 156,907 votes, or 54.5%, to Warren’s 131,012.
The results of Tuesday’s election are not official until they are certified by the Cobb Board of Elections Nov. 13.
“Cobb County as a community as a whole decided they want a change,” Owens, a major with the Cobb County Police Department, said as he celebrated with family and friends at the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge, whose members endorsed him in the race. “They are tired of the same thing that’s going on in our detention center and our whole community wants a fresh outlook and a new vision and a change.”
Louie Hunter, director of legislative and government affairs for the sheriff’s office, was among those celebrating at Warren's campaign headquarters in west Cobb. He expressed confidence as the first votes came in, but said Cobb has been “a victim of its own success to some degree in our growth in jobs and elsewhere has brought in a different kind of voter than we’ve had for decades” — factors that could threaten Warren’s reelection.
Warren was appointed interim sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Bill Hutson in December 2003. He was elected to the post in November 2004 and again in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
