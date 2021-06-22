One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition Tuesday morning, after a two-car crash in Vinings left one vehicle overturned down an embankment, according to reports from Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.
Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to a call of a crash near the intersection of Stillhouse Lane and Akers Mill Road, said Nicholas Danz, a spokesman for the fire department.
Danz said what led to the crash is so far unknown, but firefighters did have to pull the overturned vehicle off a hill near the crash site, according to a post on the department's Facebook.
"Engine 5, Truck 19, Squad 4, and Battalion 2 are wrapping a slope evacuation, one patient transported in stable condition," the Tuesday morning post said.
Besides the one person taken to a local hospital, Danz said two others involved in the crash had no complaints of injuries. Cobb Police's traffic unit did not respond to the incident.
