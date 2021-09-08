A severe thunderstorm system brought heavy rain and flooding to Cobb late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Cobb County government said around midnight that some roadway flooding had been reported and advised residents to avoid travel in all of east Cobb. The county's transportation department responded to 15 reports of flooded roadways, with Cobb Fire and Cobb Police rescuing several individuals trapped in their cars.
A U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge on Lower Roswell Road reported receiving 4.3 inches of rain overnight as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, Columns Drive, near its intersection with Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb, remained closed due to flooding.
Some residents of homes along Columns Drive stood in their driveways around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, staring at the knee-deep water blocking many motorists from passing. Several abandoned vehicles sat disabled along the road, some temporarily blocking traffic. A wrecker was brought in later to tow the vehicles away. Lines of muck along the vehicles' doors showed how high the water had risen.
Some with cars high enough off the ground drove through the water around 10 a.m. on their way to work, to run errands or just to get out of the neighborhood. Police on scene attempted to stop many motorists and tell them to go back home and wait the "two or three hours" it would take to clear the area.
Cobb Department of Transportation crews also responded with a vacuum truck around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, hoping to suction out some of the flood waters to make the road passable.
But Raj Muppalla, who has lived on Columns Drive for 20 years, said he needed to be allowed past as soon as possible. Muppalla said he'd packed his entire home, save a plastic chair and few other items, the night before and taken them to Carey, a nearly three-hour drive, where he and his family are moving. He needed to be able to get through the roads to get to his belongings, and to get food for his elderly mother who lives with them on Columns Drive.
"And my mom is diabetic, I am diabetic. So I have to get out," he said.
Muppalla added he'd also already moved the beds out of the home and can't have his 80-year-old mother sleeping on the floor.
He said he'd seen worse flooding in the neighborhood, but not in the area where it was Wednesday morning. Normally, he said, he can at least make it up to the outlet at Atlanta Country Club Road to get out a different way.
As the MDJ reported on scene, Muppalla attempted to drive his Toyota Prius through the flooded area, but backed out when he said the water began seeping in slightly around his feet. He said he planned to see if authorities would let him drive through the park farther down Columns Drive to get out.
A woman who said she preferred not to provide her name also told the MDJ school buses hadn't been able to pick her children up for school Wednesday morning. Her car had also been disabled as she tried to make it back from work through the flooding around midnight. Her children, therefore, had to miss school, she said.
Cobb School District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
On Pickens Industrial Drive, off Allgood Road in north Marietta, stormwater resulted in a "complete collapse" of the roadway, the city said. Utilities in the area have been affected, authorities say.
By around 11 a.m., crews had made the road through the industrial business park passable again, piling up what looked like gravel to allow large trucks and Marietta wreckers to make it over the gap. However, a "road closed" sign remained, and crews continued working.
Fox 5 reports a "major sink hole" also opened at the Watermark at East Cobb apartment complex, located along East Lake Parkway. The hole was completely blocking the roadway.
The I-75 Express Lanes, meanwhile, were briefly closed Wednesday morning following a power outage near Terrell Mill Road. Service had been restored with lands open in the southbound direction as of 10 a.m.
Cobb County government also reported Wednesday afternoon that a lightning strike near the East Cobb Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road knocked out its power during the overnight storms and forced the closure of the facility on Wednesday. The county said residents who need the tag office services inside the center should visit bit.ly/3l2Z4dH for alternate locations.
—MDJ reporter Chart Riggall contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.