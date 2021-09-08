A severe thunderstorm system brought heavy rain and flooding to Cobb late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Cobb County government said around midnight that some roadway flooding had been reported and advised residents to avoid travel. Cobb DOT responded to 15 reports of flooded roadways, with Cobb Fire and Cobb Police rescuing several individuals trapped in their cars.
A U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge on Lower Roswell Road reported receiving 4.3 inches of rain overnight as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, all county roads were passable, with the exception of Columns Drive near its intersection with Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb.
