The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 northbound over Barrett Parkway this weekend in Cobb County.
These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 bridges over Barrett Parkway.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 northbound in proximity of the SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway exit (Exit 269) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.
These closures will ensure safety for work crews and drivers as workers demo and replace the bridge approach slabs and perform asphalt paving operations. This project will provide rehabilitation of the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts, and painting of the superstructures.
For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
