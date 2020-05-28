The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project.
Weather permitting, the scheduled closures are Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. with two right lanes closed on I-285 southbound between Camp Creek Parkway and Old National Highway and two left lanes closed on I-285 northbound between Cascade Road and Campbellton Road.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.