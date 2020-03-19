The Georgia Department of Transportation will install overnight lane closures on I-285 this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project.
Weather permitting, single lane closures throughout the project area will be installed Friday at 10 p.m., then double lane closures will be installed from 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
The scheduled overnight double lane closures are:
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between Bolton and South Atlanta Road.
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 southbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Langford Parkway.
- “Rolling” lane closures throughout the project area for hydro-blasting. As crews complete work in one area, the closures will “roll” to the next location.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes. Message boards, signage and barrels will alert drivers of the closures in advance.
Motorists traveling in the area are also reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone, wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
