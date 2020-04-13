Cobb County residents woke Monday to power outages and reports that six north Georgia residents were dead after overnight storms.
In Cobb as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, almost 150 electricity customers were without power, among just over 134,000 Georgia customers in the dark as reported by Georgia Power and Georgia EMC.
Governor Brian Kemp asked residents to pray for those affected in a public Twitter message just after 7 a.m., citing reports that five Murray County residents were killed as a result of the storms, as well as a 34-year-old Bartow County man, reportedly killed in his sleep when a tree fell on his home in Cartersville.
The Murray County residents were reportedly killed inside their homes at a mobile home park in Chatsworth, where several others were unaccounted for Monday morning and many more injured.
“This morning, several communities are grappling with serious storm damage, and I ask everyone to lift them up in prayer,” Kemp tweeted. “Our hearts go out to the loved ones and friends of those we lost.”
Around 10:30 a.m., Kemp declared a 10-day state of emergency for Georgia as a result of the storms, to "co-exist" with the public health state of emergency in place over the coronavirus pandemic.
The storm emergency declaration expires April 23 unless renewed by the governor, and allows for all state resources to be made available to assist those affected.
Cobb power outages
In Cobb, 140 Georgia Power customers were without electricity as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, as a result of six outages, the company reported on its website, stating outage data was updated every 10 minutes.
There were 102 customers in Powder Springs affected, and 36 in Marietta, per the company data.
Georgia Power has over 2.5 million customers, including almost 130,000 in Cobb. Statewide 60,590 customers were affected by 1,429 outages Monday morning.
Georgia EMC (electric membership cooperative) reported 74,082 power outages as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, including 1,952 in the metro Atlanta area.
There were 15 Cobb EMC customers without electricity in Cobb, as reported by the county cooperative, which serves just over 143,000 customers.
Weather updates
The National Weather Service was still collecting detailed wind data Monday, but meteorologist Sid King told the MDJ the overnight winds across the metro Atlanta area, including in Cobb County, were at least 58 mph, which is the bottom threshold for severe weather.
A line of storms moved southeast across Georgia from about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, King said, passing through the metro Atlanta area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., dumping just over an inch of rain in Cobb County.
The worst-hit parts of the state, in the far north, received up to four inches of rain within a short time frame in some locations, King said, causing flash flooding. There, roads were closed and people had to be rescued in some cases, he said.
Across Georgia, there were widespread reports of downed trees and power lines as well as structural damage, King said.
The worst of the weather is now over for the week, with sunshine, mild temperatures and small chances of rain forecast, per the National Weather Service.
Cobb residents should see “light rain chances” Tuesday and Wednesday, while the rest of the working week will be dry, King said.
“Rain chances will occur again on the weekend,” he said. “We don’t anticipate any severe weather through the end of this week.”
County warnings
Cobb was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 a.m. Monday, the county government stated on its public social media sites.
“A storm with heavy rain and high winds is moving from Marietta through the eastern part of Cobb County now,” the county stated on its Facebook page around 2:30 a.m. “This storm could produce 60 mph winds, some structural damage, and isolated flooding.”
The county also urged residents to have preparations in place for possible tornados, with Cobb under a tornado watch until 7 a.m. Monday.
“This means conditions are present for a tornado to form,” the county stated on social media. “Make sure your final preparations are complete as the system approaches the area.”
Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell shared photographs Sunday night of her dogs wearing coats designed to calm them down during storms.
“Sporty and Scout in their thunder shirts,” Birrell posted on her public Facebook page just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. “Not happy campers right now.”
Return for updates.
(2) comments
I doubt if Georgia Power (GP) will ever awake and start to bury their power cables. In December 2017 I lost power for 3 days. Previously I had noticed two subdivisions on either side of mine that did not have any eyesore power cables or poles. So after losing power for 3 days I talked with the residents of those subdivisions. They told me that they did not lose ANY power during the days I was without. I then asked how many times they lost power during the past year. Their answer was ZERO! Why do we continue to allow GP, and their parent The Southern Company to operate with their 18th century thinking?? After each storm or accident involving power cables or poles we assess the damage, count the casualties and start all over again without learning a thing! Company's such as GP are concerned ONLY with the bottom line! These company's are responsible for Global Warming and air pollution!
TBC
Global warming is a hoax!
