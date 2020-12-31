One of the few bright spots to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic was the newfound popularity of outdoor dining. In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, restaurants and patrons alike flocked to tables on sidewalks, patios and gardens.
From Smyrna's Village Green to the Marietta square, restaurateurs are using every piece of available sidewalk and street corner to seat patrons al fresco.
As the winter months roll on, many diners may find such options less appetizing. But the MDJ tracked down several restaurants across Cobb County that will continue to provide outdoor accommodations. Some are upscale, some are down-home, but all will have options for patrons concerned about eating indoors in the midst of a pandemic.
Here's a random selection of some of the outdoor dining options in Cobb this winter:
Canoe
4199 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
Canoe will offer outdoor dining throughout the winter months, weather permitting. The restaurant’s picturesque riverfront lawn will not be in use, but its covered patio is equipped with heaters and a half dozen tables. Management noted that Canoe does not accept reservations for its outdoor tables.
Red Hare Brewing’s Still on the Square
29 West Park Square, Marietta
Red Hare’s downtown Marietta location has already made good use of its nearly 20 outdoor tables in the pedestrian alley just north of the pub. While it’s still working on getting heaters installed, the restaurant and taproom will keep those tables open throughout the winter.
Stockyard Burgers and Bones
26 Mill Street, Marietta
Just steps from the Marietta Square, this restaurant has four tables on the Mill Street sidewalk seating four guests each. Heaters are up and running, and management says the tables will be available as long as the weather is good.
L. Marie’s Southern Cuisine
4417 South Main Street, Acworth
L. Marie’s, known for its live jazz and hearty portions of Southern favorites, will be keeping its spacious patio open. No heaters yet, but the restaurant says it’s working on them.
Seed Kitchen and Bar
1311 Johnson Ferry Road #504, East Cobb
For a more upscale option, it’s hard to beat Seed Kitchen and Bar, one of East Cobb’s premier dining destinations. The restaurant, which is open for lunch, brunch and dinner, says it has around a dozen outdoor tables available, with heat up and running.
Tacos del Chavo
2176 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw
Tacos del Chavo is known for its authentic street tacos and tamales, but it’s also offering outdoor, socially distanced seating options. The small spot is lunch only (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) but says it has four outdoor picnic tables.
South Cobb Diner
5850 Love Street, Austell
While they don’t have outdoor heaters, a number of small outdoor tables are available at this diner in downtown Austell. The menu is down-home Southern, featuring fried okra, chicken and waffles, catfish sandwiches and other comfort items.
The Red Eyed Mule
430 S Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta
This Marietta standby is known for its burgers but also features an extensive breakfast and brunch menu with corned beef hash and breakfast sandwiches. The restaurant doesn’t have outdoor heaters but does offer around a dozen outdoor tables of varying sizes.
Fish Thyme Restaurant and Bar
3979 S Main St, Suite 100, Acworth
After a closure for the week of Christmas, this restaurant and its outdoor patio reopens and offers a litany of seafood choices. The patio also features a large fire pit to warm up by on brisk winter evenings.
The BBQ Place
2365 Powder Springs Road, Suite 1101, Marietta
Roughly halfway between Marietta and Powder Springs, the BBQ Place says that it have five outdoor tables available this winter. No heaters, but guests can warm up next to the fire pit while digging in on ribs, brisket and smoked chicken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.