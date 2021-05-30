MARIETTA — A global pandemic. A “modern-day civil rights movement.” Senior-itis. Through it all, the 500-plus Marietta High School graduates who received their diplomas at Northcutt Stadium Saturday night persevered.
Not only did they finish high school, but they did so in record fashion.
Marietta High School’s Class of 2021 includes the fastest High School cross country runner in Georgia State history, said James MacPherson, co-class president. And the school’s valedictorian, Abu Hoque, graduated with the “highest GPA ever recorded in Marietta history,” said MacPherson’s co-president, Princeton-bound Osamede Ogbomo.
“Well, Class of 2021, you are all sitting in front of me today because you chose to overcome,” she told the graduating class which, 536-strong, is the largest in the school's history. “Many of us had to navigate the reality of adulthood while living through a modern-day civil rights movement, voting in the most controversial election in the United States history, overcoming senior-itis and applying to college, preparing for the military and the workforce all on top of that.”
Almost three hours later, after all 500-plus names had been read, Marietta High’s Class of 2021 turned their tassels, tossed their caps, and rushed out the stadium to celebrate with friends and family.
As freshly-minted graduates J.B. Mason and Charles Lewis strode along the fields’ turf toward the exit, they considered the end of their high school careers.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished everything my parents really wanted me to,” Mason said.
“It all went by so fast,” Lewis added.
Destiny Coker said she was off to the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she plans on studying to become a graphic designer. She said it felt surreal to have graduated.
“I can’t believe that it’s 2021, honestly,” she said. “I remember seeing that number ever since I was in elementary school.”
Outside, Brandon Green said graduation felt like the beginning of a new chapter in which anything is possible. He plans on going to college and, after that, the Air Force.
Green said he was inspired to become an Air Force pilot after joining a science, technology, engineering and mathematics-focused program at Dobbin Air Reserve Base and trying out a flight simulator.
Nicole Broom, his mother, was “elated.”
“I am a single mother of two and this is my second one I've gotten across the stage so I'm elated,” she said. But the past year-and-a-half was a challenge, with Green learning virtually right until the very end.
“It was rough, trying to make sure that I go to work every morning and make sure that he's on the internet every morning, (that) the internet was working properly, (that) he was in class,” she said. "I would call him every hour, you know, like, ‘What class are you in now?’”
In a class defined, in part, by having lived through world and American history, perseverance became a rallying cry and was a common theme in Saturday’s speeches.
Hoque spoke of growing up in a working-class household and taking a job as a dishwasher at a Brazilian buffet to help support his family.
“With enough grit and willpower, even the dirtiest dishes can come out clean,” he told his classmates.
Principal Keith Ball said the past year had posed “a ton of obstacles” that gave graduates “every reason to fall down.”
“The key to surviving the next adversity, change or defeat in your life will be your ‘I will,’ not your IQ,” he said.
MacPherson echoed that in his comments.
“(That) you're sitting here today means you never fully lost determination to achieve this accomplishment … you made the personal decision that you aren't going to allow yourself to stray from your goals because it's something you can control,” he said. “That being said, it wasn't the worst thing waking up at 9 a.m. every day just to hop on Zoom from your bed.”
